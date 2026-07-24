Why Canned Fish Takes Years To Expire

It's no secret that tinned fish has been having a moment in recent years. From budget-friendly canned fish to upscale tinned seafood, those preserved morsels can last for years. It's all thanks to the science behind processing and canning fish, which makes it safe for consumption.

Canning is all about preserving the quality of fresh fish without using additives. This traditional method of storing food for prolonged periods works via careful cooking and sealing (that's it), and it's wildly effective despite its simplicity. Some tinned fish manufacturers don't even print an expiration date on the cans, so hefty is the shelf life.

The commercial canning process forgoes added preservatives, relying on heat and pressure to preserve perishable ingredients into a shelf-stable stasis. High temperatures kill bacteria, while pressure creates an airtight oxygen barrier that develops an anaerobic environment inside the can, slowing oxidation. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA), once placed in vacuum-sealed cans, the contents get heat-processed at 250 degrees Fahrenheit to destroy foodborne pathogens that could cause illness. "As the food cools, a vacuum seal is formed that prevents any new bacteria from getting in," explains the agency. "Since the food in the container is commercially sterile, it does not spoil." Some manufacturers may also add oil, salt, or an especially fatty piece of fish to enrich the fish and preserve moisture. Others pack fish exclusively in their own juices, not even adding any extra water.