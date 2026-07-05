This Budget-Friendly Canned Fish Has Higher Omega-3 Levels Than Salmon

When it comes to vital nutrients, most people are aware that omega-3 fatty acids are pretty important. These healthy fats are particularly great for cardiovascular health, because they're known to lower your triglycerides and blood pressure and raise your good cholesterol. And while you can supplement your omega-3 intake with vitamins, the majority of doctors and nutritionists agree that it's better to get your fatty acids straight from a food source — and one of the best sources for omega-3s are fish.

For most people, when they think of fish that are high in fatty acids, their mind goes immediately to salmon, and for good reason. Salmon is absolutely a great source of omega-3s, but it can also be a pricier option, and it adds up quickly if you're looking for something you can eat regularly. But as it turns out, mackerel is an ideal alternative. Not only is it cheaper — it also has higher omega-3 levels than salmon.