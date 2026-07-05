This Budget-Friendly Canned Fish Has Higher Omega-3 Levels Than Salmon
When it comes to vital nutrients, most people are aware that omega-3 fatty acids are pretty important. These healthy fats are particularly great for cardiovascular health, because they're known to lower your triglycerides and blood pressure and raise your good cholesterol. And while you can supplement your omega-3 intake with vitamins, the majority of doctors and nutritionists agree that it's better to get your fatty acids straight from a food source — and one of the best sources for omega-3s are fish.
For most people, when they think of fish that are high in fatty acids, their mind goes immediately to salmon, and for good reason. Salmon is absolutely a great source of omega-3s, but it can also be a pricier option, and it adds up quickly if you're looking for something you can eat regularly. But as it turns out, mackerel is an ideal alternative. Not only is it cheaper — it also has higher omega-3 levels than salmon.
How does mackerel compare to salmon?
According to Cleveland Clinic, for a 3-ounce serving of raw, uncooked mackerel, you get about 2 grams of DHA and EPA omega-3 content. Meanwhile, the same amount of salmon offers less — 1.7 grams in farmed Atlantic salmon and 1.2 grams for raw wild Atlantic salmon. It's worth noting that these levels can go down once the fish is cooked, but as long as your fish isn't exposed to extreme heat, you should still retain fairly high levels — especially when baked, poached, or eaten cold. With this in mind, opting for canned mackerel is an extremely effective way to level up your omega-3s and save money by forgoing pricey fresh fish.
If you're focused on a heart-healthy diet, look for mackerel canned in olive oil, such as Private Selection Wild Caught Mackerel Fillets in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is defined by its abundance of oil and its flaky texture — perfect for adding to a Niçoise salad. It also boasts 610 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids per serving. Alternatively, Wild Planet Wild Smoked Mackerel is an excellent option if you're looking for something that can be used for a smoked fish dip or a pâté. This one boasts even higher levels of omega-3s at about 1,013 milligrams per can. To compare, the same brand's Wild Smoked Pink Salmon Fillets in Extra Virgin Olive Oil offers 622 milligrams of omega-3s per serving.