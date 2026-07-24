A Splash Of This Tangy Condiment Gives Roast Beef Sandwiches An Elevated Flavor
Whether you've roasted a cut of beef and thinly sliced it yourself or picked some up from your favorite deli, there's an easy way to make homemade roast beef sandwiches an elevated meal. The fatty, rich, beefy taste screams for something acidic to balance out the flavors. Look no further than adding a generous drizzle of red wine vinaigrette to your sandwich.
Red wine and beef have long been an ideal match — just look to the many slow-braised beef in red wine recipes out there. Adapting the flavors of red wine into a vinaigrette adds a punchy acidity cut with oil, perfect for coating the roast beef, or tossing other ingredients with it that will go on the sandwich.
Over on Reddit, one poster shared their success with this combination: "Roast beef, Boursin, lettuce tossed in red wine vinegar and some beautiful wheat bread slightly toasted," they boasted, with a delicious-looking photo. At Jersey Mike's, when you order a sub "Mike's Way," it includes a squirt of "the juice," which is a blend of olive oil and red wine vinegar... aka red wine vinaigrette. There's a reason this tangy condiment is the perfect addition to savory roast beef sandwiches — just like how spicy, acidic giardiniera is often an accompaniment to warm Italian beef sandwiches. The combination creates flavor harmony.
It's easy to make your own red wine vinaigrette
There's a reason we included red wine vinaigrette on our list of ways to upgrade your roast beef sandwich. Aside from the impeccable flavor combo, it's an easy addition. Sure, you can buy red wine vinaigrette at the store, but why bother when it's so incredibly easy to make? Plus, you can use quality, flavorful olive oil in your own blend.
We covered the basics when we shared how to make vinaigrette salad dressings. In that version, you simply need olive oil, red wine vinegar, shallots, Dijon, and pepper. Many other recipes include dried oregano (like Jersey Mike's) and sometimes a touch of sweetness like honey or maple syrup. Perfect your recipe, stick it in the fridge in a sealed jar, and you'll be good for a few weeks.
If you're looking for other ways to improve a roast beef sandwich with tangy red wine vinaigrette, consider your cheese options. You want something creamy to complement those flavors. Boursin was a great idea, but also look to Havarti, Gouda, or provolone. Crunchy greens are great for texture, and, as mentioned, you can toss them right in the vinaigrette; alternatively, coleslaw is beautiful in a roast beef sandwich. Onions are a must — and they work any way: pickled, caramelized, or thinly sliced raw.