A Splash Of This Tangy Condiment Gives Roast Beef Sandwiches An Elevated Flavor

Whether you've roasted a cut of beef and thinly sliced it yourself or picked some up from your favorite deli, there's an easy way to make homemade roast beef sandwiches an elevated meal. The fatty, rich, beefy taste screams for something acidic to balance out the flavors. Look no further than adding a generous drizzle of red wine vinaigrette to your sandwich.

Red wine and beef have long been an ideal match — just look to the many slow-braised beef in red wine recipes out there. Adapting the flavors of red wine into a vinaigrette adds a punchy acidity cut with oil, perfect for coating the roast beef, or tossing other ingredients with it that will go on the sandwich.

Over on Reddit, one poster shared their success with this combination: "Roast beef, Boursin, lettuce tossed in red wine vinegar and some beautiful wheat bread slightly toasted," they boasted, with a delicious-looking photo. At Jersey Mike's, when you order a sub "Mike's Way," it includes a squirt of "the juice," which is a blend of olive oil and red wine vinegar... aka red wine vinaigrette. There's a reason this tangy condiment is the perfect addition to savory roast beef sandwiches — just like how spicy, acidic giardiniera is often an accompaniment to warm Italian beef sandwiches. The combination creates flavor harmony.