What Happens When You Use Too Much Flour When Baking Cakes

Few things are more satisfying than baking your own cakes, but as any home baker knows, there are always going to be new things to learn and skills that take some practice to perfect. Out of the many common mistakes people make when baking cakes, one of the most detrimental is adding too much flour. When this happens, you'll likely end up with a dense, dry cake.

Similar to what happens if you add too much flour to your homemade bread, a cake batter with an abundance of flour means that wet ingredients will quickly be absorbed by the dry ingredients; this results in a dry cake with little (if any) moisture left. A heavy, dense quality and tough consistency go hand-in-hand with this, as the extra flour simply weighs the batter down.

There are different types of flours that affect cakes in various ways, so it's important to know what kind to use in your recipe in order to achieve the ideal texture — tender shortcake requires something different than an airy sponge cake, for example. But, generally, flour's protein content is key. It creates the gluten net when introduced to moisture that, in partnership with rising agents like baking soda, help the cake rise into its fluffy texture. Too much of that protein, though, and the moisture gets sucked right up. This can also lead to a big crack in your cake.