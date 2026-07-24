The Best Beef Cuts For Cheesesteak And 3 To Avoid

Avid cheesesteak lovers most certainly agree that the slightest imperfection can send this beloved sandwich into blasphemous territory. From the hoagie roll to the cheese and sauteed onions, and especially the meat, there's an authentic way of making Philly-style cheesesteaks — revered as the standard-bearing style against which all variations must compete. In the spirit and pursuit of cheesesteak perfection, we're honing in today on the best cuts of beef to use, and three to avoid.

Sharing some valuable intel and guidance in this arena is Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks. When it comes to choosing that all-important beef component for the best cheesesteak, Hayes shares his own restaurant's preference. "We use a blend of sirloin and ribeye," he says, "because it provides an ideal balance of lean cut and marbling, delivering exceptional flavor, tenderness, and consistency in every bite."

Though not specified as such by Hayes, that combination of ribeye and sirloin cuts also helps balance the cost factor, with sirloin being a more budget-friendly option that's popular at many venues and even commonly used in homemade preparations. Other options do exist, including flank steak, as noted in this classic Philly cheesesteak recipe by recipe developer Susan Olayinka. But Hayes offers guidance on a few other cuts that just don't pass muster, suggesting that you avoid them altogether.