For The Thinnest Shaved Steak, Freeze Your Meat First

For a lot of people, a perfect steak looks like a thick slab of meat with a perfectly red-pink interior, but if you love sandwiches above all else, you know a pile of thinly shaved steak, crisped at the edges and hot off a griddle, can be just as beautiful. Maybe it's for a Philly cheesesteak, or maybe its going over rice for Korean bulgogi, but quickly seared, savory, and tender shaved steak is one of the best uses for beef we have — and it's a great option for using cheaper cuts too.

The only problem is that tender part. A lot of us have had the experience of biting into a too-thick piece of steak and struggling to gnaw through it; one of the least flattering looks in dining. If you want that sliced steak to work in any recipe, you've got to get it nice and thin so that it gives way like warm butter. But that presents its own problem. Unless you are a professional butcher or a true die hard, you probably don't have a meat slicer capable of producing paper-thin shaved steak. So, we need to turn to the freezer.

At room temperature beef is just too soft and squishy to be sliced easily with a knife. Putting it in the freezer firms it up and makes getting clean slices a lot easier. Frozen beef will let you get consistent shavings instead of irregular hunks, ensuring perfectly cooked, tender steak.