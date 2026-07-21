8 Myths Shoppers Keep Believing About Grocery Store Produce

You can always stock up on pantry staples like rice, canned beans, and pasta, and freeze meat until you're ready to use it. But if there's one category of food that you likely need to buy more regularly, it's produce. After all, you want to make sure you have the freshest fruits and vegetables on hand to make wholesome meals and snacks, and while some produce can last a long time in the fridge, it can also go bad pretty quickly.

But even if you're buying produce on a regular basis, there's probably a lot you don't know about its quality, how it ended up at your grocery store, or the health risks it might pose. At the same time, you may believe some common misconceptions that affect what you buy and where you shop. Below, we're busting some of the most common grocery store produce myths so you can separate fact from fiction and make more informed choices.