Ditch The Pat Of Butter: Cook French Toast In This Nutty Alternative That Won't Burn

When making griddled breakfast items like pancakes, French toast, or even eggs, butter sounds like it would be the most delicious option to use as a cooking fat. Cooking in butter might seem like the best route to impart more fat and flavor, but unfortunately, it requires an extremely low heat and a lot of effort to keep the butter from burning. If you're hesitant to switch to oil and still want to get that great butter flavor, it's time to swap butter for ghee the next time you make French toast.

When you think of ghee, Indian food might automatically come to mind, as the butter-derived product did originally come from India and is commonly used in Indian cooking. You may lump it in the general category of melted or clarified butter, but ghee is different than regular clarified butter. Ghee is a type of clarified butter in the sense that the water and milk proteins have been cooked out and strained out of the butter. What makes ghee different is that it simmers on the stove for a longer time and makes for a more concentrated clarified butter that's deeper in flavor and color than the typical clarified butter you get on the side of a lobster dish.

With the water and milk proteins removed from the butter, ghee has a higher smoke point than butter (which is about 350 degrees Fahrenheit), ranging between 450 and 485 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature range is perfect for a hot skillet cooking slices of French toast.