Last Year's Fastest-Growing Restaurant Is Off To A Slower Start In 2026
Every year brings new restaurants that rise and fall. A few years ago, everybody was breathlessly talking about Crumbl's unbelievable ascent, and recently, Dutch Bros has been in the spotlight for its explosive growth. But the chain that grew the fastest in 2025, while flying under the radar, was Wingstop. The fast food wing chain beat out every other brand in domestic growth, adding 382 locations, ahead of other surging chains like 7 Brew and Jersey Mike's. In fact, Wingstop even opened its 3,000th store late last year – the location was among the more than 800 that opened in just two years. But what should be a triumphant moment for the restaurant has been tempered by slowing sales.
Despite overall sales at Wingstop being up 12% last year, same-store sales dropped 3.3% in 2025. That was the first time in 22 years that the company has reported a decline at its existing restaurants. Those struggles have continued in 2026. Same-store sales fell a brutal 8.7% in the first quarter of this year and are currently projected to fall around 5% again in the second quarter when the numbers are reported at the end of July. That poor performance has rattled investors, as Wingstop's stock price is down 42% this year and down 60% from its highest value per share last year.
Wingstop has seen strong store growth but weakening sales in 2026
While a glut of stores could be a potential reason for slowing same-store sales, Wingstop has blamed the slump on a combination of factors, many of which are outside its control. Weather issues forced 700 locations to close for a time in the first quarter this year, which certainly impacted people's ability to grab their favorite Wingstop flavors. The chain is also more vulnerable than some to economic instability, as low-income customers make up a larger-than-average share of its business. Those customers have been particularly hard-hit by rising gas prices due to the Iran War.
Still, Wingstop has opened almost 100 restaurants globally and 70 in the United States this year, and is aiming for a 15% increase in 2026. Part of that comes from expectations that sales declines will turn around, but it also reflects the fact that franchisees are still interested in the brand. Despite falling sales recently, the average Wingstop does around $2 million in sales each year, which is up almost $500,000 from earlier this decade. The standard upfront cost to open a store is only $580,000 right now, meaning the chain is still a very attractive investment for franchisees. The company has over 2,000 commitments for new restaurants, even in the face of same-store sales falling.
There have also been major successes reported in using new in-store technology like AI and a Wingstop Smart Kitchen platform to reduce order and delivery times. The falling sales at individual Wingstop locations in 2026 are certainly something to watch, but after years of success, the country's fastest-growing chain clearly has some breathing room.