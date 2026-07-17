While a glut of stores could be a potential reason for slowing same-store sales, Wingstop has blamed the slump on a combination of factors, many of which are outside its control. Weather issues forced 700 locations to close for a time in the first quarter this year, which certainly impacted people's ability to grab their favorite Wingstop flavors. The chain is also more vulnerable than some to economic instability, as low-income customers make up a larger-than-average share of its business. Those customers have been particularly hard-hit by rising gas prices due to the Iran War.

Still, Wingstop has opened almost 100 restaurants globally and 70 in the United States this year, and is aiming for a 15% increase in 2026. Part of that comes from expectations that sales declines will turn around, but it also reflects the fact that franchisees are still interested in the brand. Despite falling sales recently, the average Wingstop does around $2 million in sales each year, which is up almost $500,000 from earlier this decade. The standard upfront cost to open a store is only $580,000 right now, meaning the chain is still a very attractive investment for franchisees. The company has over 2,000 commitments for new restaurants, even in the face of same-store sales falling.

There have also been major successes reported in using new in-store technology like AI and a Wingstop Smart Kitchen platform to reduce order and delivery times. The falling sales at individual Wingstop locations in 2026 are certainly something to watch, but after years of success, the country's fastest-growing chain clearly has some breathing room.