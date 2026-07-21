Make Mashed Potatoes The Main Course With One Canned Soup
With their fluffy, smooth texture, mashed potatoes are too good to be relegated to just being a side dish. They're often the most delicious part of any meal, but unfortunately, aren't hearty enough to operate as both the meat and potatoes. When topped off with a helping of canned soup or stew, however, mashed potatoes can definitely be the main affair. Along with the spoonful of whipped potatoes, you'll get a luscious broth and hunks of tender meat and veggies.
We love pouring some slow-braised oxtail stew or mushroom soup atop mashed potatoes as much as the next person, but if you're pressed for time, canned soup always comes in handy. When choosing a canned soup, don't go for watery broths that will get lost in the potatoes' thick layers. A nice, viscous texture stands up well to mashed potatoes and gives the dish some heftiness. Once the mashed potatoes are plated, warm up the soup on the stove or in the microwave and pour it atop the spuds.
What kind of soup should you pair with mashed potatoes?
Outside of potato soup (unless you want to double up), practically any hearty soup or stew makes the perfect pair with the side. They're mild enough to eat with a variety of flavors, so anything from canned beef stew to French onion soup works well with potatoes (although you may want to add cornstarch or another thickener to the French onion). If anything, the sides you're serving up with the meal can help you deduce what type of soup to pick.
Like mashed potatoes, store-bought clam chowder is lighter in taste than many stews, but rich in texture. Given their somewhat mild tastes, the duo can stand up to ultra-savory sides like simple stuffed mushrooms. Parmesan, artichokes, mayo, lemon juice, and spinach are loaded into the fungi, providing them with a creamy, umami, earthy flavor that perfectly meshes with mashed potatoes and clam chowder.
Some ham and bean soup would work best with a side that's a little more low-key. Along with featuring salty ham and beans, the canned soup usually includes veggies like peas and carrots, so a simpler side is the perfect accompaniment. You can add more vegetables to the meal by roasting green beans, asparagus, or Brussels sprouts, or boost the starchy potatoes with a yeast roll or crusty French bread.