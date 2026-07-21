Make Mashed Potatoes The Main Course With One Canned Soup

Outside of potato soup (unless you want to double up), practically any hearty soup or stew makes the perfect pair with the side. They're mild enough to eat with a variety of flavors, so anything from canned beef stew to French onion soup works well with potatoes (although you may want to add cornstarch or another thickener to the French onion). If anything, the sides you're serving up with the meal can help you deduce what type of soup to pick.

Like mashed potatoes, store-bought clam chowder is lighter in taste than many stews, but rich in texture. Given their somewhat mild tastes, the duo can stand up to ultra-savory sides like simple stuffed mushrooms. Parmesan, artichokes, mayo, lemon juice, and spinach are loaded into the fungi, providing them with a creamy, umami, earthy flavor that perfectly meshes with mashed potatoes and clam chowder.

Some ham and bean soup would work best with a side that's a little more low-key. Along with featuring salty ham and beans, the canned soup usually includes veggies like peas and carrots, so a simpler side is the perfect accompaniment. You can add more vegetables to the meal by roasting green beans, asparagus, or Brussels sprouts, or boost the starchy potatoes with a yeast roll or crusty French bread.