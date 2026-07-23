The Budget-Friendly Spot To Grab 'Fast' Food That Spares Your Wallet Without Sacrificing Flavor

As any drive-thru aficionado would know, fast food gets expensive quickly, especially in this day and age. By the time you order your Big Mac (which costs an astonishing 11 times more than it did in the '60s), fries, and drink (and maybe a McFlurry, if the ice cream machine happens to be working), you could be racking up a grand total of close to $20. But what other choice do you have, especially when you don't want to put in the legwork of cooking a whole meal or settling for leftovers yet again? Well, it turns out you have one option that you may have never considered: the grocery store hot bar.

Hot bars, for the unfamiliar, are prepared food aisles where you buy meals based on their weight. You can mix and match whatever is on the bar. These bars, along with deli counters, are seen as cost-effective options compared to fast food. And you may even have options that are more health conscious and suit a wider variety of diets than what's on offer at your favorite fast food spot. Popular options from the Whole Foods hot bar, for example, include spinach dal, orange chicken, pork shoulder, and grilled vegetables. Let us know when you find a fast food spot offering the same diverse array of options — and at better prices.