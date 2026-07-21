The Hidden Signs A Restaurant Is Cutting Corners On Quality

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While there might not be a red notice on the door, there's always the possibility that your favorite restaurant is cutting corners on quality. This might manifest in hidden ways, small details that negatively set the place apart without necessarily screaming: "Hey, we're making bad choices over here!" We spoke to Frankie Weinberg, professor of management at Loyola University New Orleans, co-owner of Pomelo and Good Catch restaurants in New Orleans, and author of "Mentorship," along with Izzy Kharasch, president of Hospitality Works, Inc., about how customers can suss out a restaurant's quality level.

"I think the key question is whether a restaurant is living up to what it promises," Weinberg says, highlighting that "it's important to distinguish 'inexpensive' from 'cutting corners.'" He gives an example, saying, "If a restaurant menu promises a diversity of options by offering a large variety of dishes that, once sampled, all taste remarkably similar, that's a sign that the restaurant is likely over-relying on a similar foundational sauce or cooking style." This can simultaneously signal that the establishment is taking shortcuts and becoming complacent in its flavors and, thus, quality.

Kharasch gives another example. Among the many red flags that indicate a bad restaurant, he notes that he can tell whether a place is less concerned about quality if it "markets Prime steaks but serves Choice or less," or "say[s] they serve fresh fish but the fish is frozen."