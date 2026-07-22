How Long Hot Dogs Last In The Freezer And The Best Way To Thaw Them

When it comes time to plan a cookout, it's better to have too much rather than not enough, but that often means you're left with an excess of leftovers. If your gathering is over and you have more hot dogs than your refrigerator can contain (or no immediate use for them), freezing is a great option — so long as you do it right. To ensure that your hot dogs are stored safely to maintain freshness, Tasting Table spoke to Sila Cansever, director of research and development at Kayem, which topped our ranking of grocery store hot dog brands.

"Freezing is one of the easiest ways to reduce food waste while keeping hot dogs fresh until you're ready to enjoy them," Cansever explains. If your package has not yet been opened, pop it into the freezer as is, but be sure to do so before its "use by" date. "If you plan to keep it frozen for a while, placing the unopened package inside a freezer-safe bag or wrapping it in an extra layer of foil or freezer paper can provide added protection against freezer burn and help preserve its quality," Cansever reveals.

If your hot dogs have already been opened, she adds that "the goal is to keep as much air away from the product as possible." To do so, transfer the leftover hot dogs to a freezer-safe, airtight bag or container and remove as much air as you can from the package before sealing it. To keep track of freshness, label your package with the date you freeze it. Once frozen, the hot dogs will be at their best for up to three months.