What Greeks Ate And Drank During The Age Of The Odyssey

Food plays a large but misleading role in "The Odyssey." On one hand, the hero of the story, Odysseus, relies heavily on the hospitality of strangers around the Mediterranean to feed him on his 10-year journey home. Descriptions of feasts and more humble offerings are plentiful, and serve as shorthand for economic status and generosity. On the other hand, Homer's epic poem, which was passed down orally through generations and committed to text at some mysterious point several centuries later, comprises about 600 years of culture, from around 1400 when the story is set, to 700 B.C.E. As such, the descriptions of food are not always contained to the Bronze Age setting.

To get a more fact-based perspective on what Greeks were eating during the period that "The Odyssey" depicts, we spoke with two experts, Dr. Sean Corner, dean of the faculty of humanities and associate professor in the Department of Greek and Roman Studies at McMaster University in Ontario, and Shelby Brown, an archaeologist and the senior public programs specialist at the Getty Villa museum in Los Angeles. Both stressed the ambiguous relationship between history and fiction in Homer's work, and even in Homer himself. According to Corner, there is no consensus about whether the celebrated author was, in fact, a single person or many, and we don't even know when he or they lived. Thanks to many centuries of scholarship, however, we do know quite a bit about what Greeks were eating around the time the story is set.