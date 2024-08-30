What To Keep In Mind When Cooking Mutton Vs Lamb

After declining heydays in the mid to late 1900s, lamb and mutton have slowly reclaimed their spots in America's home kitchens — albeit with less frequency than poultry or beef. But there's a reason it held wide acclaim in early America and often starred in holiday spreads and celebrations: It's a relatively lean meat with plenty of protein, and it happens to be super tasty. That is, if you know how to prepare it.

Though mutton and lamb are the same animal (a sheep in different stages of life), the best cooking methods can vary considerably. That's why we reached out to an expert on the topic, Wissam Baki, executive chef at Amal Miami. Baki's modern Lebanese menu at Amal Miami leans heavily into lamb rather than mutton, featuring lamb chops as well as minced lamb in the restaurant's kefta wraps and the popular kefta and pistachio kababs.

Lamb is the young sheep, typically up to one year old, while mutton is usually aged two to three years before consumption. That age difference results in differing tastes and texture, which determine the cooking techniques, according in Baki. "When cooking mutton, which comes from older sheep, you'll need to account for its stronger, gamier flavor and tougher texture, often requiring longer, slower cooking to tenderize," he explains. "Lamb, from younger sheep, is generally more tender and milder in flavor, allowing for quicker cooking methods and less need for extensive marinating or braising."

