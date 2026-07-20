This Cabinet Material Can Be Eco-Friendly, And Ideal For A Small Kitchen Remodel On A Budget

With so many things to consider when designing a kitchen, the material of your cabinets might not feel like a major concern, at least not when compared to new appliances, fresh worktops, and new flooring. But if you're working on a budget, your cabinetry can actually be a key spot for savings, and which material you choose makes a difference. For example, MDF, which stands for medium-density fiberboard, is worth considering. This is because MDF can be significantly cheaper than other materials, and because in some cases, it can be a more sustainable option.

As far as affordable kitchen cabinets go, MDF is a popular pick because it offers a smooth, durable surface that's ideal for a painted finish. This allows for versatility in design you can't always achieve with solid wood cabinets, making MDF a particularly great option if you're looking for a sleek and modern aesthetic. Plus, when compared with an alternative such as plywood, it offers significant savings. For a 10-foot by 10-foot kitchen remodel, as an example, you can save anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 with MDF over plywood.

MDF is made from recycled wood fibers, making it more sustainable in some ways than solid wood options. However, it's not perfect. While there are plenty of reasons to love MDF, especially if you're fitting out a smaller kitchen, there are a few things worth considering before you commit.