Is Your Whole Package Of Bacon Sourced From The Same Pig?

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A single adult pig can yield around 160 pounds of meat — of that, about 20 pounds can be made into bacon, which is enough to fill several commercial packs. But is that really what happens, or does one bacon pack contain meat from more than one pig? We spoke about this topic with Jess Pryles, a live-fire cooking expert, meat educator, and founder of the Hardcore Carnivore brand. You can also catch Pryles — who will be publishing a book titled "Prime Cuts" in October 2026 – on Food Network's new "Pitmasters" show.

Pork belly is the affordable pork cut that's commonly used to make flavorful American bacon. "In many cases, sliced bacon in a single retail pack is likely coming from the same pork belly/slab," Pryles told us. This mainly has to do with the efficiency of processing meat. "Once a pork belly has been cured, it's generally run through a slicer as a whole piece, then the slices are shingled and packed," she explained, highlighting that "it would be inefficient to slice multiple bellies, throw all those slices into a random pile, and then build packages from mixed pieces."

But it's not impossible. According to Pryles, a single pack could contain bacon from more than one pork belly, especially if the package is underweight. In that case, she said an extra slice or two may be added to the package. Pryles did note, however, that it's unlikely you could glean this information from the package alone.