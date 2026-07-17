This Is My Pick For The Best New Chain Sub Sandwich Of 2026 So Far

It's been a solid year for new offers at the most popular sandwich chains so far. Subway introduced a series of protein-packed wraps at the start of the new year, which I did enjoy, while Jimmy John's added a Buffalo-flavored chicken sandwich wrap to the roster — I found that to be tasty, too. But among the many new handheld meals available in 2026, only one stood head and shoulders above the crowd for me: the Smokin' Honey Steak Melt at Firehouse Subs.

This beloved chain concentrates on delivering toasted sandwiches to the masses, and this year, the brand has outdone itself. The Smokin' Honey Steak Melt is an explosion of creamy, saucy, cheesy, and spicy flavor, and was just added to the list of sandwiches at Firehouse Subs in July. While from the outside it might look like a simple steak sandwich with a little something extra thrown in, the chain's hot honey sauce and the chipotle honey mustard really put it over the top.

Firehouse Subs also has tons of free customization options, so you can add more mustard or go light on it, throw on some extra pickles for free — anything that moves you. A single sub will cost you just around $12 depending on location, but you can always upgrade your meal with chips and a drink for a few dollars more.