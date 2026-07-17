This Is My Pick For The Best New Chain Sub Sandwich Of 2026 So Far
It's been a solid year for new offers at the most popular sandwich chains so far. Subway introduced a series of protein-packed wraps at the start of the new year, which I did enjoy, while Jimmy John's added a Buffalo-flavored chicken sandwich wrap to the roster — I found that to be tasty, too. But among the many new handheld meals available in 2026, only one stood head and shoulders above the crowd for me: the Smokin' Honey Steak Melt at Firehouse Subs.
This beloved chain concentrates on delivering toasted sandwiches to the masses, and this year, the brand has outdone itself. The Smokin' Honey Steak Melt is an explosion of creamy, saucy, cheesy, and spicy flavor, and was just added to the list of sandwiches at Firehouse Subs in July. While from the outside it might look like a simple steak sandwich with a little something extra thrown in, the chain's hot honey sauce and the chipotle honey mustard really put it over the top.
Firehouse Subs also has tons of free customization options, so you can add more mustard or go light on it, throw on some extra pickles for free — anything that moves you. A single sub will cost you just around $12 depending on location, but you can always upgrade your meal with chips and a drink for a few dollars more.
Why the Firehouse Subs Smokin' Honey Steak Melt is my favorite
Firehouse Subs' Smokin' Honey Steak Melt Combo mixes up shaved steak and adds on your typical Philly cheesesteak accoutrements: caramelized onions, red and green peppers, and lots of melty cheese on a toasted sub roll. Provolone is the type typically used on the Smokin' Honey Steak Melt, but you can switch that out for pepper jack or cheddar if you want to add some bite. Firehouse Subs then kicks it up a notch, adding chipotle honey mustard sauce to the mix before toasting everything to a properly gooey finale.
One bite convinced me that it would be the pick of the litter among this year's assortment of chain subs. I loved the combination of fresh, bright vegetables with the chain's deliciously juicy shaved steak and a whole lot of provolone. The chipotle mustard added a fresh layer of complex flavor — spicy, sweet, and pungent, as all mustard should be.
I've also had fun customizing the sandwich, sometimes adding jalapeños or hot pepper sauce, depending on how much spice I feel like consuming in a day. Perfectly fresh and utterly delicious, this is among the best new fast food sandwiches of 2026 for me; nothing else has come close.