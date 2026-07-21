This Versatile Veggie Is A Southern Staple And Is Perfect To Start Growing In July

By midsummer, it's easy to assume planting season has come and gone, leaving a string of missed veggie opportunities in its wake. But okra is one Southern staple that's far from being done for the season. When July and August temps rise, the heat-loving okra plant flourishes — so don't put aside those digging tools and fertilizers just yet. You can still plant okra for plentiful returns this season and into the next.

As part of the mallow family, okra plants grow tall and sturdy, producing hibiscus-like flowers that bloom before quickly falling away, making room for the slender pods known as "lady's fingers." If possible, it's best to plant the seeds in warm soil – at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit – making July a perfect month to get them in the ground. They generally need about 60 to 70 days to reach ideal tenderness, meaning you could be frying, pickling, and stewing these little beauties by September and into autumn, depending on local temps and first frost.

If you're ready to give the versatile, prolifically producing okra plant a chance in your garden, its important to consult regional planting calendars if you live in cooler growing climates. Otherwise, it's a pretty straightforward journey from garden to kitchen. Experts and okra-loving gardeners recommend giving germination a head-start by soaking the seeds overnight in water. Then choose a bright, sunny spot, and plant them about 3/4 inch deep and 9 to 12 inches apart. To keep your okra thriving, mix compost or other organic matter into the soil before planting, provide about an inch of water each week, mulch to retain moisture, and harvest pods often while they're still young and tender, usually when they reach 2 to 4 inches long.