The Best Way To Reheat Fried Chicken In The Oven (It Turns Out So Crispy)

Whether you spent hours making fried chicken from scratch or just picked up a bucket from your favorite fast food place, you don't want to let the leftovers go to waste. Unfortunately, a common problem when reheating meat with crispy coatings is that the exterior gets soggy and limp, while the interior ends up dry, overcooked, and tough. This happens because the meat contains a lot of moisture that ends up getting trapped in the breading during the reheating process. Uneven heating methods also result in chicken that is still cold in the center, but too stringy and tough at the surface. Chicken that was particularly oily may also release that oil as it absorbs heat, making each piece far too greasy.

Rather than a microwave, you should be reheating fried chicken in the oven. Start by taking the chicken out of the fridge and letting it sit at room temperature for up to 30 minutes. Then preheat your oven. The ideal oven temp is 400 degrees Fahrenheit, as that will heat the chicken quickly before it gets soggy or dried out.

Two mistakes you should avoid when reheating fried chicken are covering the pieces with foil and letting them overlap. Skip the baking sheet, and instead use a broiler pan with a rack, or place the chicken directly on your oven rack, putting a baking sheet on the rack below to catch crumbs or drippings. The rack allows hot air to circulate under the chicken pieces so they stay crispy. Place the rack in the center of the oven and bake the pieces for 15 to 20 minutes.