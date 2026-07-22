Texas' Biggest Homegrown Grocery Chain Has 'Plus' Locations That Are Like Costco
When it comes to shopping, some of us prefer an efficient one-stop visit rather than having to go to various stores. For members, Costco can do the trick, but it doesn't always have the large selection or specialty items you may need. So, where do you go when you need a pint of blueberries, a jar of Thai green curry paste, a pack of socks, and new lawn chairs? In Texas, we go to H-E-B Plus!
Texans are crazy loyal to H-E-B, the homegrown, superior grocery chain that non-Texans consider "a cult" for the fierce support it receives. You probably remember the viral TikTok passenger flying from Austin with 200 H-E-B tortillas in her carry-on. In 2004, H-E-B began opening "Plus!" locations as an alternative to Costco without the need for a membership, prompting customers to compare the quality, variety, and prices between the two. Like Costco, H-E-B Plus! boasts an expanded bakery (where it makes the viral tortillas), a large pharmacy, and a deli with gourmet items and prepared foods. Departments like frozen foods, toys, and pet supplies are also enhanced. The large beer and wine department has an impressive selection of craft beers, a wine steward, and tasting stations.
When it comes to meat, a Redditor states, "the cost is the same between HEB and Costco, you just don't have to buy so much at HEB." When another shopper posed a question on the online forum about whether a Costco membership is worth the cost with an H-E-B in the area, a user responded, "Nope, prices are comparable and IF the prices are a smidge higher at HEB the convenience of not having to go to Costco and deal with the crowds is worth it."
What you will find at an H-E-B Plus! store today
While today's H-E-B Plus! stores still offer a Costco-like experience, at one point they also sold large appliances, furniture, TVs and PlayStations, and clothing. One Facebook commenter even compared the supersized store to another famous chain: "If HEB and Walmart had a baby, that's HEB Plus." In recent years, H-E-B Plus! locations eliminated their inventories of electronics, appliances, and clothing to make room for the chain's more profitable, beloved in-house brands and products.
Now, the general merchandise department stocks Kodi coolers and thermos (H-E-B's answer to YETI), barbecue grills and accessories, kitchenware, small countertop appliances, and household goods and decor. One Redditor even said there's no competition between Costco and H-E-B Plus! when it comes to the produce section. "There is virtually nothing organic in fresh foods at Costco. Fruits and veggies are far, far better at HEB," while another added, "HEB will have higher quality items and items that you don't want in bulk."
Some H-E-B Plus! stores house a True Texas BBQ restaurant and a Texas Backyard gardening section replete with outdoor plants, pottery, bagged soil, gardening tools, and patio furniture. The newly remodeled one in Kyle debuted an H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic and has an adorable mini boutique called Mia's Mirror, stocked with trendy jewelry, clothes, handbags, scented candles, and baby gifts. It's no wonder H-E-B is among the oldest grocery stores in the United States, with over 455 stores across Texas and Mexico. Refrigerators or not, H-E-B Plus! stores truly embrace the chain's iconic tagline, "no store does more."