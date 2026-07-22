Texas' Biggest Homegrown Grocery Chain Has 'Plus' Locations That Are Like Costco

When it comes to shopping, some of us prefer an efficient one-stop visit rather than having to go to various stores. For members, Costco can do the trick, but it doesn't always have the large selection or specialty items you may need. So, where do you go when you need a pint of blueberries, a jar of Thai green curry paste, a pack of socks, and new lawn chairs? In Texas, we go to H-E-B Plus!

Texans are crazy loyal to H-E-B, the homegrown, superior grocery chain that non-Texans consider "a cult" for the fierce support it receives. You probably remember the viral TikTok passenger flying from Austin with 200 H-E-B tortillas in her carry-on. In 2004, H-E-B began opening "Plus!" locations as an alternative to Costco without the need for a membership, prompting customers to compare the quality, variety, and prices between the two. Like Costco, H-E-B Plus! boasts an expanded bakery (where it makes the viral tortillas), a large pharmacy, and a deli with gourmet items and prepared foods. Departments like frozen foods, toys, and pet supplies are also enhanced. The large beer and wine department has an impressive selection of craft beers, a wine steward, and tasting stations.

When it comes to meat, a Redditor states, "the cost is the same between HEB and Costco, you just don't have to buy so much at HEB." When another shopper posed a question on the online forum about whether a Costco membership is worth the cost with an H-E-B in the area, a user responded, "Nope, prices are comparable and IF the prices are a smidge higher at HEB the convenience of not having to go to Costco and deal with the crowds is worth it."