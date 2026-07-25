What's The Average Lifespan Of A Yeti Cooler?

Yeti is known for being the Rolls Royce of coolers — the brand basically reinvented the entire cooler world when it debuted in 2006, using technological advancements to create coolers that were superior when it came to weight, insulation, portability, and durability. Naturally, along with the product's quality, there comes a premium price. Most Yeti coolers run at least a couple hundred dollars and the most expensive is more than $1,000. The upside to spending that much money on a cooler is that they're built to last for countless tailgates, cook outs, fishing trips, and camping trips.

What should you know before buying a cooler? Yeti doesn't state specifically how long their coolers should last, but the brand's generous warranties suggest that hard coolers should last at least five years and soft coolers at least three. However, Yeti users report that their favorite coolers have lasted for years or even decades.

Yeti also gives instructions on how to replace parts of the hard-sided Tundra cooler like the T-latch, that may be subject to wear and tear long before the rest of the cooler needs replacing. Yeti's soft coolers, like the Hopper, are also built to last and to keep things ice cold for hours, but Yeti offers suggestions on how to care for its soft-sided coolers that will improve shelf life and prevent excess wear and tear.