What's The Average Lifespan Of A Yeti Cooler?
Yeti is known for being the Rolls Royce of coolers — the brand basically reinvented the entire cooler world when it debuted in 2006, using technological advancements to create coolers that were superior when it came to weight, insulation, portability, and durability. Naturally, along with the product's quality, there comes a premium price. Most Yeti coolers run at least a couple hundred dollars and the most expensive is more than $1,000. The upside to spending that much money on a cooler is that they're built to last for countless tailgates, cook outs, fishing trips, and camping trips.
What should you know before buying a cooler? Yeti doesn't state specifically how long their coolers should last, but the brand's generous warranties suggest that hard coolers should last at least five years and soft coolers at least three. However, Yeti users report that their favorite coolers have lasted for years or even decades.
Yeti also gives instructions on how to replace parts of the hard-sided Tundra cooler like the T-latch, that may be subject to wear and tear long before the rest of the cooler needs replacing. Yeti's soft coolers, like the Hopper, are also built to last and to keep things ice cold for hours, but Yeti offers suggestions on how to care for its soft-sided coolers that will improve shelf life and prevent excess wear and tear.
With proper care, Yeti coolers can last for decades
Yeti's hard-sided coolers are so durable because of construction that using a single piece of enforced plastic so there are no seams that may separate or come apart. Reddit users say coolers like the Tundra are worth the investment, with one saying, "[Yeti coolers] are truly a 'buy it for life' product. It is virtually indestructible and keeps cold temps for days."
Are soft-sided coolers as good as hard coolers? When you're talking about Yeti, the answer is: probably. The uses for hard versus soft-sided coolers are obviously different. The soft-sided cooler is great for picnics, while the hard-sided coolers are great for treks in the mountains. But Redditors are fans of Yeti's soft-sided coolers for their durability, too. "My cooler is nearly (or possibly over) 10 years old and the zipper finally stopped closing properly. They approved a replacement with basically no hassle. Replacing a decade-old cooler is kind of wild. Stuff like this is exactly why people stay loyal to brands." Yeti stands by the quality of its products, even if they did need to recall almost 2 million products in 2023.
Whether you opt for a soft-sided Yeti coolers or a durable hard-sided model, each should carry you through plenty of picnics, camping trips, and any other outdoor adventures you have planned.