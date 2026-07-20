Why Putting Coffee Grounds In Your Freezer Before A Vacation Is So Smart

it a power outage happens while you're away on vacation, any food stored in your freezer is in jeopardy. Whether due to a weather-related power outage or random appliance failure, spoiled food smells bad... and it gets even worse as the days go by. By the time you come back home to clean it all out, the inside of your freezer is liable to have developed into a pretty ugly scene. However, with one proactive tip, you can jet off with peace of mind by simply leaving some coffee grounds in the freezer.

Coffee grounds can help neutralize fridge odors for day-to-day freshness. But, in an emergency, those grounds can also neutralize foul odors if the food in the freezer spoils. While foodies will still have an unsavory cleanup job awaiting them, at least the stench will be minimized, making an unpleasant job slightly less unpleasant. According to the USDA, food stored in a freezer can go bad just 24 hours after a power outage, and meat and dairy products are likely to spoil even faster. For maximum odor absorption, spread dry coffee grounds out on a tray or plate before popping them in the freezer.