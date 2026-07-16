4 Stores With Deep Discounts On Refrigerators In July 2026

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There are a few times each year when appliance prices are particularly consumer-friendly. Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday come to mind, but if you're in the market for a new refrigerator right now, you're in luck. The weeks following the Fourth of July are also a great time for some serious sales. Plus, with summer produce hitting its seasonal peak and warm weather begging you to enjoy more ice cream and popsicles, it's probably time for a refrigerator upgrade.

Refrigerators are one of the best kitchen appliances to buy in July. Prices vary, but shoppers will be pleased to see discounts of 30 to 40%, plus other incentives like brand-specific savings and additional buy-more-save-more promotions. If you're also ready for a new washer and dryer, dishwasher, or other major appliance, now could be a good time to shop for replacements.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, energy prices are typically highest in the summer because high heat increases demand for power to cool homes and businesses. Thankfully, new models are more energy-efficient, so you'll both use less energy and save money in the long run if you swap an older refrigerator with a newer one.

These national retailers are all offering a variety of appliance sales in July of 2026. Some end sooner than others, so be sure to start shopping soon.