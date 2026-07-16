4 Stores With Deep Discounts On Refrigerators In July 2026
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There are a few times each year when appliance prices are particularly consumer-friendly. Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday come to mind, but if you're in the market for a new refrigerator right now, you're in luck. The weeks following the Fourth of July are also a great time for some serious sales. Plus, with summer produce hitting its seasonal peak and warm weather begging you to enjoy more ice cream and popsicles, it's probably time for a refrigerator upgrade.
Refrigerators are one of the best kitchen appliances to buy in July. Prices vary, but shoppers will be pleased to see discounts of 30 to 40%, plus other incentives like brand-specific savings and additional buy-more-save-more promotions. If you're also ready for a new washer and dryer, dishwasher, or other major appliance, now could be a good time to shop for replacements.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, energy prices are typically highest in the summer because high heat increases demand for power to cool homes and businesses. Thankfully, new models are more energy-efficient, so you'll both use less energy and save money in the long run if you swap an older refrigerator with a newer one.
These national retailers are all offering a variety of appliance sales in July of 2026. Some end sooner than others, so be sure to start shopping soon.
Lowe's
Lowe's is offering up to 35% off select major appliances through July 29th, 2026. While this sale doesn't cover every appliance they carry, it's quite a selection. For example, the GE Standard-Depth 27-cu ft 36-in Wide with Ice Maker typically retails at Lowe's for $2,599.99 but is available for $1,799.99 through July 15th.
If you're shopping specifically for Samsung products and want to buy more than just a refrigerator, don't miss the Samsung Buy More Save More discount. You can save an additional $100 on the purchase of two appliances, $200 on three, and all the way up to $1,000 in savings if you buy eight or more Samsung appliances — which sounds like a lot unless you're planning to update your entire home.
MyLowe's rewards members get additional perks. If you're a member and you spend over $1,999 on select GE appliances, you also get free delivery, free haul away of your old appliance, and free basic installation — an especially useful service if your new fridge has a built-in water filter or ice maker. We featured GE as one of the 7 best refrigerator brands, so don't sleep on your chance for a great product at a great price.
The Home Depot
At The Home Depot, Special Buy pricing changes weekly, offering extra savings on items throughout the store. That means there's a high likelihood you can score a deal on a new refrigerator, whether you're shopping in July or not.
The Home Depot is currently offering a range of discounts on over 300 refrigerator models from all the major brands, including LG, Frigidaire, and GE. Savings average around 30-35% — like the GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator, which is available for $1,799 or 31% off the typical retail price.
Frigidaire's Gallery 36 in. 22 cu. ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator has all sorts of bells and whistles, including a Custom-Flex zone that can be either a fridge or freezer section, depending on your needs. It also has a price tag to match at $3,799. However, it's currently 45% off and is available for $2,099.
Best Buy
Come for the laptops and headphones, stay for the major appliances. Best Buy may not be the first place you think of when you're in the market for a fridge, but the retailer has a surprisingly robust appliance offering.
Through July 29th, 2026, Best Buy is having an LG Special Savings Event. Customers can get a Best Buy e-gift card for up to $250 with the purchase of select LG appliances. This includes the LG 36-in Counter-Depth MAX 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Smart Refrigerator, which is listed for $1,849.99 and comes with a free $100 e-gift card.
Samsung appliance packages are also on sale with a Buy More, Save More deal. Shoppers can choose an existing package, like the Samsung 36 in. Wide 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Counter Depth Smart Refrigerator and 24" Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher for $2,049.98, or can build their own package to get the exact appliances needed for their home update.
Costco
Shoppers love buying appliances at Costco for the savings, but that's not all. Major appliances purchased at Costco are covered by an extended manufacturer's warranty — up to two years. An appliance purchase also includes delivery and basic hook-up of your new appliance, plus haul-away for your old appliance. That service and peace of mind are enough to convince many consumers, but there are always a few good deals to make it even sweeter.
Through July 19th, 2026, Costco is offering a Spend and Save promotion on select appliances. You can save an additional $200 when you spend $1,499, and up to $500 if you spend $2,499 or more. This savings can be stacked with another promotion, giving you extra savings if you buy two or more items from Costco Direct. So if you were shopping for the LG 26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator, you'd get the member-only price of $1,599.99 (which Costco touts as $1,800 in savings), a $200 saving from the Spend and Save promotion, plus an additional discount if you purchase another Costco Direct item. New TV, anyone?