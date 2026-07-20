This Fan-Favorite KFC Item Looks (And Tastes) Totally Different In Japan
Going to KFC can be an event in Japan. The restaurants are packed, and reservations can be necessary during the holiday season. The menu looks different, too, featuring unique biscuits with holes punctured through the center — though no one is certain who originally came up with the idea to pierce them.
While American KFC menus offer fluffy, Southern-style biscuits, the Japanese version more closely resembles a donut or a layered, flaky pastry akin to the iconic cronut. Instead of being paired with savory items, they are meant to be eaten with the brand's honey maple sauce, giving them a taste reminiscent of a breakfast waffle. Though some KFC visitors have described the texture of the biscuits as fluffy, others have noted that they fall apart like croissants, leading some to speculate that the biscuits might actually be deep-fried. "Better than the American one," described one visitor on YouTube. "But not too good."
Japan's KFC biscuits offer a unique twist on a classic
Biscuits in the U.S. are typically buttered or dipped into gravy, but in Japan's KFC restaurants they are also used to create desserts. For instance, an all-you-can-eat buffet in Osaka serves them topped with soft-serve ice cream. However, less-than-impressed visitors have pointed out that the hole in the center means the provided syrup can easily fall through.
The biscuits are also used to make savory sandwiches with fried chicken tucked inside. In fact, a special version flavored with kabocha squash is sold in the fall to help celebrate Halloween.
If you're expecting a particular taste when ordering a biscuit at KFC, the Japanese version may surprise you. This trend is part of a larger global pattern of differing menus at familiar brands, similar to how the mashed potatoes served in American KFCs aren't always presented the same way overseas. Ultimately, Japan's holey biscuit is a good reminder that staying open to new tastes can lead to unique culinary experiences when traveling, even when dining at familiar establishments.