This Fan-Favorite KFC Item Looks (And Tastes) Totally Different In Japan

Going to KFC can be an event in Japan. The restaurants are packed, and reservations can be necessary during the holiday season. The menu looks different, too, featuring unique biscuits with holes punctured through the center — though no one is certain who originally came up with the idea to pierce them.

While American KFC menus offer fluffy, Southern-style biscuits, the Japanese version more closely resembles a donut or a layered, flaky pastry akin to the iconic cronut. Instead of being paired with savory items, they are meant to be eaten with the brand's honey maple sauce, giving them a taste reminiscent of a breakfast waffle. Though some KFC visitors have described the texture of the biscuits as fluffy, others have noted that they fall apart like croissants, leading some to speculate that the biscuits might actually be deep-fried. "Better than the American one," described one visitor on YouTube. "But not too good."