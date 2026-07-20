What's Included In Outback Steakhouse's $14.99 Special — It's Three Courses

Every chain restaurant boasts a meal deal worth driving in for, and Outback Steakhouse has a dinner that will fill you up while keeping pennies in your pocket. The Aussie 3-Course Meal starts at $14.99 (all prices taken from a Massachusetts location), and offers you a starter, an entree, and a dessert. But that price can go up and down depending on what you pick, making it potentially more expensive than advertised.

The first course offers up three appetizer choices — the baked potato soup, the house salad, and the caesar salad. Adding them to your tab won't raise the price of the meal, but consumers can upgrade to other salads or soups for a fee. The Blue Cheese Pecan Salad or the Wedge Salad will cost you an additional dollar, as will the Tasmanian Chili or the French Onion Soup.

The chain also offers up three popular Outback Steakhouse menu items as part of the deal. They are The Bloomin' Burger — a hamburger topped with the restaurant's signature fried onion dish — The Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp, and Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie. A handful of sides — such as french fries, baked potatoes and steamed broccoli — are available as accompaniments. If you're in more of a surf and turf mood, you can enhance your order by adding a 6 or 8-ounce Center-Cut Sirloin, Grilled Chicken on the Barbie, Bloomin' Fried Chicken, or a Half Rack of Ribs. But switching up your proteins will cost you.