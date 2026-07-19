The $50 Way To Make Small-Kitchen Cooking Cooler On Hot Summer Days

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When summer heat settles into a compact kitchen, making even a simple dinner can feel like cooking in a sauna. It's tempting to just eat a salad and avoid cooked meals altogether, but there's an alternative you may not have considered. It's a relatively inexpensive countertop appliance that lets you saute veggies, boil pasta, fry chicken, and lots more — without firing up your regular gas or ceramic burners at all. Known as a portable induction cooktop, it features a slim, plug-in burner that sits on your counter, letting you avoid excess cooking heat while keeping your small kitchen much cooler on hot summer days.

Here's why induction heat is a better choice for summer kitchens. While a gas burner makes food hot, it also warms a lot more than the pan. According to ENERGY STAR, a conventional gas cooktop transfers only about 32% of its energy to the cookware, with the much larger share of the heat escaping into your kitchen and surrounding areas. Induction heat instead has coils underneath the glass that generate heat within compatible cookware, keeping as much as 85 percent of its heat in the pots and pans instead of letting it seep into the air. For those reasons and many more, induction stoves are definitely trending in 2026.

That may all seem expensive, but it doesn't have to be. There's no need to replace your entire cooktop — just give it a summer break. You can find portable, standalone induction models with single burners for around $50 on Amazon, or higher if you want to get fancy. But based on customer ratings between four and five stars on Amazon, the basic, affordable versions work just fine.

