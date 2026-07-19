Why Farm-Raised Salmon Can Actually Be Safer Than Wild-Caught For Raw Consumption

For seafood lovers, the term "wild-caught" can automatically sound like the superior choice. One immediately imagines chilled Alaskan streams with schools of salmon frolicking merrily. And wild salmon is often praised for its natural diet, rich flavor, and sustainability. But if you're planning to eat salmon raw, the rules are a little bit different. Here to explain is Dora Swan, founder of fin — your fishmonger, located in the Capital District of New York state. Swan starts by stating what fish labels really mean, saying, "Let's start with the term 'sushi-grade' first, when we're talking about eating raw fish. It's a made-up marketing term. It's not an FDA-regulated term. Now you know," she clarifies. "But, it does connote a certain quality standard that one expects from the seafood purchase, right? Super-fresh, high quality, etc."

Swan brings up a crucial point. Not everyone knows that the enforcement of a sushi-grade label is all up to the fishmonger. "We used that shorthand term in our seafood shop simply because it speaks to the expectations that one has about the seafood they're purchasing," Swan explains. So what's the advantage when it comes to farm-raised? "Responsibly farmed salmon (meaning no artificial hormones, coloring, or antibiotics) can be safer than wild salmon for eating raw because the diet of the fish is controlled," she says. "Seafood in the wild eat what's available." These wild salmon have quite a buffet of food choices, and when they consume smaller fishes or crustaceans, they can pick up parasites.