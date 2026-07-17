11 Best Chardonnay Bottles Under $15

As one of the most planted grape varieties in the world, there's no shortage of chardonnay to go around. It's grown in dozens of countries thanks to its ability to adapt to various conditions, making it a true crowd-pleaser among consumers. That said, it's also responsible for making some of the most prestigious and expensive wines in the world, namely in Burgundy and Champagne. Thankfully, the diverse profile that makes chardonnay popular also means that its bottles come at many different price points.

As a consumer, a Certified Specialist of Wine, and a WSET Level 3 holder, I've learned that great white wine doesn't have to be expensive. However, weeding through the multitude of chardonnay bottles to find a good value buy can be a daunting task. I've put together a selection of chardonnay bottles from around the world that are sold for under $15, so you can feel confident that you're making a great choice no matter the price. These bottles offer a great value, are food-friendly, and won't break the bank, making them an excellent choice for your casual wine drinking purposes. The lineup includes bottles that I have tasted and can vouch for myself, as well as chardonnays from producers whose other wines I have tried. Read on to find your next favorite weekday bottle of chardonnay.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.