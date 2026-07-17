11 Best Chardonnay Bottles Under $15
As one of the most planted grape varieties in the world, there's no shortage of chardonnay to go around. It's grown in dozens of countries thanks to its ability to adapt to various conditions, making it a true crowd-pleaser among consumers. That said, it's also responsible for making some of the most prestigious and expensive wines in the world, namely in Burgundy and Champagne. Thankfully, the diverse profile that makes chardonnay popular also means that its bottles come at many different price points.
As a consumer, a Certified Specialist of Wine, and a WSET Level 3 holder, I've learned that great white wine doesn't have to be expensive. However, weeding through the multitude of chardonnay bottles to find a good value buy can be a daunting task. I've put together a selection of chardonnay bottles from around the world that are sold for under $15, so you can feel confident that you're making a great choice no matter the price. These bottles offer a great value, are food-friendly, and won't break the bank, making them an excellent choice for your casual wine drinking purposes. The lineup includes bottles that I have tasted and can vouch for myself, as well as chardonnays from producers whose other wines I have tried. Read on to find your next favorite weekday bottle of chardonnay.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
J. Lohr Paperwhite Chardonnay
With a history dating back over 50 years, J. Lohr has long made a name for itself in the California wine industry. Founder Jerry Lohr recognized Monterey County and San Luis Obispo County as having excellent growing conditions for cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, and quickly expanded his vineyard territory. The winery's Paperwhite chardonnay is a fine example of the potential of the terroir, showcasing fruit from the Arroyo Seco AVA in Monterey County.
The cool climate area evokes fresh, fruity aromas and crisp, bright acidity from the grapes, making this a decidedly refreshing bottle to savor. The fruit for Paperwhite undergoes a cold fermentation in stainless steel tanks to retain its vibrant fruit. No oak barrels are used in the fermentation or maturation, and malolactic fermentation is blocked to express this chardonnay's pure character. Expect notes of white blossoms, citrus fruit, green apple, pear, melon, and hazelnut on the palate. Pair it with grilled fish, sushi, or a vibrant salad for a delicious match at around $14 a bottle.
Tormaresca Chardonnay
Tormaresca has been a key producer in Southern Italy's Apulia region for a couple of decades now, initially focusing on the area's indigenous grapes. The winery now holds two estates to highlight the regional terroir, including Masseria Maìme, the source of the fruit used in its chardonnay. The vineyards are interspersed with olive trees and scattered along the Adriatic coast, with lush pine forests on the other side. There's no shortage of sunshine, and the agricultural practices help ensure the fruit ripens at a reasonable pace to retain freshness.
The chardonnay is made by fermenting the fruit at controlled temperatures to retain its aromatic profile before transferring it to stainless steel tanks for a period of maturation prior to bottling. The wine boasts notes of stone fruit like nectarines, as well as green apple and pineapple. Citrusy aromas and hints of jasmine and orange blossom add character to the glass. Serve it with coastal delights or a summery poultry recipe for the ultimate match. At around $14 per bottle, this is a great find for lovers of bright and flavorful chardonnay.
Tilia Chardonnay
Argentina may be especially well known for its red wines, but it still produces an admirable amount of high-quality chardonnay worth tasting. Tilia Wines farms across three regions in the Mendoza province, highlighting the area's variable terroir and expressing it through carefully selected varieties. Consumers looking for a sustainable wine that promotes local biodiversity and natural resilience will be pleased with Tilia's chardonnay, which is made with 100% organic fruit. The grapes are grown in the eastern and southern parts of Mendoza in vineyards at high elevation, providing plenty of sunshine and cool nighttime temperatures.
The wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks before being transferred to French oak barrels to mature for a few months. Tropical and stone fruits are displayed on the bright palate, alongside characteristics from the oak maturation. Hints of butter, caramel, and toasted bread add layers of flavor without weighing down the crisp fruit aromas. This chardonnay makes a great pairing for creamy pasta or chicken dishes, as well as heartier seafood like salmon. It'll only set you back $14 or so, making it a great option for a weeknight dinner or when you're hosting a crowd.
Louis Latour Ardèche Chardonnay
France, namely Burgundy, is the homeland of chardonnay, so it makes sense that the country offers a wide variety of options made with the grape. The finer Burgundy and Champagne bottles tend to have a hefty price tag, but thankfully there are plenty of reasonable options around the country.
Louis Latour, for example, has vineyards dating back to the end of the 1700s and has expanded its estate over the centuries. Since the end of the 20th century, the domaine has dedicated itself to sustainable viticulture, prioritizing the local terroir and environment. Among the estates, Ardèche is located in southeast France close to the Mediterranean Sea.
Thanks to the vineyard's elevation, chardonnay grapes are able to easily ripen while retaining acidity. The winery works with 100 or so local growers who have each mastered their plots. The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks, followed by malolactic fermentation, which adds roundness and creaminess to the palate. The wine is then aged in stainless steel tanks before being bottled. Notes of lemon are present, along with hints of jasmine, white fruits, apricot, and pear. It remains bright and fresh on the palate, making it a pleasant option to serve as an aperitif or with charcuterie or fish. At around $14 a bottle, this is an excellent chardonnay from a reputable French producer.
Le Bonheur Chardonnay Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch, South Africa, is an excellent source of quality wines at all sorts of price points. Le Bonheur Wine Estate has been around since the 1700s and originally served as a trading post between the surrounding regions. It was founded by French Huguenots and the winery's name means "happiness," highlighting the beauty and abundance of the land. The estate offers several diverse plots at various altitudes with distinct soils, which help moderate some of the climatic conditions.
Le Bonheur Chardonnay is made with fruit grown at higher elevation, providing a cooling effect in the hot afternoon sun. The grapes are hand-harvested, with about one-third fermented in oak barrels and the remainder in stainless steel tanks. The wine sits in contact with the lees (dead yeast cells) for a few months, giving it a rounder mouthfeel and a more complex texture. This medium-bodied chardonnay displays notes of citrus fruit, white peach, melon, and blossoms, along with a hint of minerality. The oak is subtle and acts as a supporting character to the wine, which remains crisp and elegant. Pair it with seafood, grilled chicken, or light appetizers. The price varies depending on the vintage, but it's usually at or under $15 a bottle.
Santa Julia Organica Chardonnay
Bodega Santa Julia in Mendoza, Argentina, was founded by the Zuccardis, a prominent family in the country's wine landscape. Its first vineyards were planted in the '60s and the estate has steadily grown since, showcasing innovation and sustainability in all of its endeavors. The winery now has a line of organic and natural wines that promote agricultural practices prioritizing the biodiversity of the environment. This includes Santa Julia Organica Chardonnay, made with 100% organic fruit from Santa Rosa, Mendoza.
The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks with a proportion in contact with French oak staves to add aromatic character. Additionally, part of the wine undergoes malolactic fermentation, which gives it a creamy mouthfeel and subtle buttery notes. The wine boasts aromas of tropical fruit, like banana and pineapple, as well as pear, green apple, and citrus. Hints of honey add complexity to the fruity palate, which remains bright thanks to a balanced acidity. Serve this chardonnay with creamy pasta dishes or a rich cheese. And for around $12 a bottle, you can't go wrong with this Argentinian chardonnay.
Los Vascos Chardonnay
The philosophy at Viña Los Vascos in Chile's Central Valley is all about coexisting with the natural landscape. With its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, the vineyards benefit from a microclimate that offers plenty of sun, enough rain, and no frost. The days are hot and dry and the nights are cool and wet, creating a wide diurnal range that promotes slow ripening and fresh aromatics. The winery is under the umbrella of Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite), which infuses a French character and winemaking tradition into the Chilean terroir.
Los Vascos Chardonnay is made with fruit grown in cooler parts of the Colchagua Valley in a variety of soils including volcanic ash. The grapes are harvested before the daytime heat to retain freshness, then fermented in cool stainless steel tanks to preserve their aromatic nature. Subtle lees aging gives the wine a richer mouthfeel, which pairs seamlessly with the fruity palate. Notes of pineapple, quince, melon, papaya, lime, and jasmine are displayed in the glass. The wine remains vibrant and bright, thanks to a balanced acidity, making this a delicious pairing with seafood, creamy poultry recipes, and a cheese platter. For about $14, this bottle shines at the table whether you're dining solo or hosting a dinner party.
Ozu by Otazu Chardonnay
Spanish chardonnay might not be on your radar, but the country boasts a wide range of growing conditions that favor the grape. Otazu winery is located in the northern province of Navarra, a region known for its top-quality wine. The winery was originally built in 1840, but took a hiatus when the phylloxera pest epidemic destroyed vineyards near and far. It's been back in business since the 1900s, producing wines that highlight the specific microclimate of the area. Otazu also holds the most prestigious label of wines in Spain as a Vino de Pago, which refers to a particular vineyard and its terroir.
Ozu Chardonnay is made with hand-harvested grapes that are fermented in temperature-controlled stainless-steel tanks, retaining the brightness of the aromatic character. The wine then ages on its lees for a few months, giving it a rounder, creamier mouthfeel. It displays a vibrant citrusy character, with notes of green apple, peach, and pear, along with hints of flowers on the nose. It pairs well with grilled seafood, poultry, cheese, and salads. Scoop up a bottle for about $15 and you won't be disappointed.
Les Jamelles Chardonnay
Les Jamelles, founded by two children of French winemakers who met at oenology school, produces wine in the Languedoc region in southern France. In recent years, a winery was built, allowing for further expansion, along with various ranges of wines highlighting sustainability and the vineyard terroir. The winery produces wines from numerous grape varieties, including chardonnay. Les Jamelles chardonnay is made with fruit from six different vineyard terroirs, providing a taste of the region beyond a single plot.
The nuances of the soils and growing conditions lend distinct qualities to the wine, giving it plenty of depth. The wine ferments in temperature-controlled tanks, after which half of it matures on the lees in oak vessels, undergoing malolactic fermentation for a creamy, buttery character. The wine displays an elegant style typical of Burgundy wines, where one of the founders is originally from. Notes of lemon, apricot, pear, white flowers, hazelnut, toffee, and praline are present on the mineral palate. Serve it with a whole roasted chicken, charcuterie, or as an aperitif for a winning option priced around $15.
Château Ste. Michelle Chardonnay
As one of Washington State's top-producing grape varieties, there's plenty of chardonnay to go around. A reliable option for quality wine that won't break the bank is Château Ste. Michelle, the state's largest winery. Founded in the mid-'70s, it has been instrumental to Washington's wine industry over the last half-century. The Columbia Valley Chardonnay is one of a few chardonnays the winery produces, with grapes grown across a couple of different vineyards in one of the state's top wine-growing regions.
The wine is fermented partly in stainless-steel tanks and partly on the lees in mostly neutral oak barrels as well as a small proportion of new oak. The result boasts notes of golden apple, pear, nectarine, citrus, fresh herbs, and hints of spice from the light oak influence. Its flavor profile and bright acidity make it especially pleasant with food, such as grilled seafood and poultry dishes. At $14 a bottle, this is a great choice to serve while enjoying a meal outdoors on a sunny day.
Clos du Bois Chardonnay
Clos du Bois was established half a century ago with the goal of combining the best of French winemaking practices and Californian fruit. The duo proved successful, and it has continued to expand the breadth of its offerings over the decades. Clos du Bois produces an excellent chardonnay that's food-friendly and fresh. In fact, its specific vineyard sites are selected to optimize the conditions for chardonnay's growth.
The wine is made by fermenting the fruit partly in stainless steel tanks and in oak, the latter of which adds complexity to the palate. Additionally, the wine undergoes malolactic fermentation to smooth out the acidity and bring a creamy character to the palate. Clos du Bois chardonnay boasts notes of baked apple, pear, citrus, honey, toasted oak, and butter. The richness is balanced by a refreshing acidity, which brings structure and levity to the glass. Serve it with buttery popcorn, risotto, or a creamy chicken recipe for a delicious match. At about $12, this is a great value California chardonnay that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Methodology
To select the best chardonnay bottles under $15, I looked at a few different factors. For starters, all of these wines offer great value for what they are: well-balanced wines made from reputable producers. Many practice sustainable agriculture methods that promote the well-being of the environment.
Additionally, I considered a variety of wine-producing regions around the world, ensuring a range of terroirs and growing conditions that translate into different styles of chardonnay, an endlessly variable grape. Certain countries, like France, are especially known for their pricier chardonnay, so in these cases I looked to subregions that offer a better value while still offering a high-quality flavor. Finally, these wines are all food-friendly options that are equally enjoyable to sip solo, making them all-around winners.