This Granite Mortar And Pestle Boasts More Than 1,350 5-Star Reviews: 'It's Heavy, Sturdy, And Isn't Going To Break'

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Despite the vast array of modern appliances at our disposal, there are some old-school kitchen items people still swear by. The mortar and pestle is a classic example of that; it dates back to ancient civilizations, yet we're still using it to grind spices, herbs, and other foods. The tool is sold at most retailers, but because of the pressure we apply when using a mortar and pestle, it pays off to invest in one that can withstand the robust treatment. The Gorilla Grip 100% Natural Granite Stone Mortar and Pestle Set has impressed thousands of Amazon reviewers with its quality and durability.

"It's heavy, sturdy, and isn't going to break," wrote one happy customer in their review. The weight, ranging from two to almost five kilograms, depending on the size, ensures the mortar won't move around as you use it in various ways. It's fair to point out that some have found it to be a bit too heavy and bulky, though. If you're worried about it potentially damaging your counters, the set does come with a foam lining on the bottom, which will protect any surfaces you place the mortar and pestle on.

Made from 100% granite, this mortar and pestle is available in gray and black. The 1½-cup size is currently priced at $21.89 for the gray and $27.95 for the black version. Looking for something even bigger? Opt for the 2-cup or the 4-cup size, priced at $32.99 and $46.99, respectively.