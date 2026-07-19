This Granite Mortar And Pestle Boasts More Than 1,350 5-Star Reviews: 'It's Heavy, Sturdy, And Isn't Going To Break'
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Despite the vast array of modern appliances at our disposal, there are some old-school kitchen items people still swear by. The mortar and pestle is a classic example of that; it dates back to ancient civilizations, yet we're still using it to grind spices, herbs, and other foods. The tool is sold at most retailers, but because of the pressure we apply when using a mortar and pestle, it pays off to invest in one that can withstand the robust treatment. The Gorilla Grip 100% Natural Granite Stone Mortar and Pestle Set has impressed thousands of Amazon reviewers with its quality and durability.
"It's heavy, sturdy, and isn't going to break," wrote one happy customer in their review. The weight, ranging from two to almost five kilograms, depending on the size, ensures the mortar won't move around as you use it in various ways. It's fair to point out that some have found it to be a bit too heavy and bulky, though. If you're worried about it potentially damaging your counters, the set does come with a foam lining on the bottom, which will protect any surfaces you place the mortar and pestle on.
Made from 100% granite, this mortar and pestle is available in gray and black. The 1½-cup size is currently priced at $21.89 for the gray and $27.95 for the black version. Looking for something even bigger? Opt for the 2-cup or the 4-cup size, priced at $32.99 and $46.99, respectively.
The Gorilla Grip 100% Granite Stone Mortar and Pestle Set requires proper maintenance
While mortar and pestle duos can be made from various materials, granite is widely considered as one of the best choices for this kitchen tool. It doesn't easily scratch, break, or wear out. "I have been using [it] for more than 2 years now. No damage. Still works great," said an Amazon reviewer of the granite Gorilla Grip set. This hard stone also tolerates heat, which allows for even more versatility in the kitchen. "From the moment I unpacked it, I could tell it was made with serious quality in mind," praised another customer.
All that said, granite mortar and pestles do require proper maintenance to stand the test of time. They should be cleaned only with water after each use and never left wet for too long. Before the first use, it's also important to season your mortar and pestle. Customers report that Gorilla Grip provides good instructions on how to do that, and if done right, the seasoning ensures the ease of cleaning. As one reviewer pointed out, "If you season EXACTLY as recommended, the set is a quick & easy cleanup with JUST water."
However, some have found the seasoning process to be a bit too much work. The steps involve grinding white rice, followed by pounding garlic, then mashing a few spices. "I spent close to an hour on this process!" reads a customer complaint. Still, if you can push through the seasoning, this mortar and pestle will likely stay with you for a long time.