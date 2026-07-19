The Summer Fruit You're Probably Not Grilling But Should Be

Summer is one of the best times for fruit lovers, with everything from melons and stone fruits to berries and mangos at their peak sweetness and freshness. And you can combine summer fruit season with summer grilling season, as many fruits famously benefit from grill marks and a smoky char. However, one summer fruit you're probably not grilling, but should be, is a plum. In an interview with Tasting Table, Megan McCarthy, edible garden chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, who is also the founder of Healthy Eating 101 and a Have A Plant ambassador, told us that "plums are one of summer's most underrated grilling fruits. Everyone reaches for peaches, but plums are also incredible over the fire."

There is an abundant variety of plums out there, each with a unique flavor profile and color. But regardless of which type you bring home from the store, says McCarthy, "their natural sugars caramelize beautifully, while their slight tartness keeps them balanced instead of becoming overly sweet." And grilling them couldn't be easier. McCarthy quickly goes over the steps with us. "Slice plums in half, remove the pit, lightly brush the cut side with olive oil or avocado oil, and grill cut-side down for two to three minutes until grill marks appear and the fruit just begins to soften," she explains. Another great tip for grilling fruit is to introduce even more flavors with the help of spices, a wood plank, or even a finishing squeeze of citrus.