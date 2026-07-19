Want Tender Pork Chops? The Marbling Should Look Like This

Out of all the cuts of meat that are notoriously tricky to cook, few are as tough as the pork chop, literally. This popular pork cut is quite low in fat, and the leaner the meat, the more easily it dries out and toughens up when cooking. To help you avoid chewy chops, we sought advice from Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis. According to the chef, looking for pork chops with proper marbling is the first step to achieving tender, flavorful results.

As Littley explains, marbling consists of "streaks of fat that are located inside the muscle," as opposed to the larger sections of white fat often seen on the surface of pork chops. Good marbling looks like thin, pale lines that resemble white webbing running throughout the pink flesh of the pork. These threads help to retain moisture and keep the pork tender. "Once you cook those streaks of fat, they melt," Littley notes, "and then they act as an internal basting agent to add both flavor and moisture to the meat."

Even fat distribution throughout the muscle leads to more even cooking, helping you ace your favorite pork chop recipes. As for other factors to keep in mind at the butcher counter, Littley cautions not to hold pork chops to the same standards as beef steaks. The two types of meat are composed differently, and ignoring this distinction will make for a confusing shopping experience.