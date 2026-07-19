Bigger Cherries Aren't Always The Best Choice — Here's Why

Summertime is the cherry's time to shine. But when you're comparing bags, don't assume the largest ones will be the sweetest and juiciest. When it comes to cherries, size is just one piece of the puzzle — and it doesn't always predict just how flavorful the fruit will be. Luckily, Megan McCarthy — edible garden chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden who is also the founder of Healthy Eating 101 and a Have A Plant ambassador — shared plenty of pro tips for picking out the perfect batch.

"Bigger isn't always better when it comes to cherries. Size is often influenced by growing conditions, irrigation, and the variety itself, not necessarily sweetness or flavor," McCarthy told Tasting Table. While some naturally large cherries are delicious, others may not be any sweeter than their counterparts. So if you're looking for the best cherry experience, you'll need to consider more than just the fruit's diameter.

One of the biggest influences on cherry size is the cultivar or variety. There are more than 1,000 types of cherries, each with distinct natural growth habits. Naturally, some varieties are specifically bred to produce larger fruit because many consumers associate size with quality. But McCarthy noted, "I've had smaller cherries that were bursting with concentrated sweetness, while larger ones were beautiful but milder."