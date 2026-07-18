Skip The Drive-Thru: Make Dairy Queen Ranch Dipping Sauce At Home

It only takes a few simple steps to make the ranch dipping sauce similar to the Dairy Queen drive-thru. For every packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning, former or current employees claim you only need a cup of buttermilk and a cup of mayonnaise. Others report that regular milk is used, which provides a less tangy flavor. You can use a little more (or less) milk or buttermilk to achieve the consistency you want. To kick it up a notch, add garlic powder, sour cream for a thicker sauce, lemon juice for acidity, or a dash of your go-to hot sauce for heat. Or put in a little more effort and make our homemade ranch powder recipe to skip the packaged option. Regardless, all you need to do is put all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk until it's combined.

If you need some serving suggestions for that Dairy Queen-inspired ranch, Tasting Table has you covered. Serve it with our classic chicken tenders as a dipping sauce, just like you might eat it at Dairy Queen. Or skip the deep frying and make our air fryer chicken nuggets recipe instead. Of course, any leftover ranch can be used on your salads as a dressing. Just be sure to use the homemade ranch dipping sauce within two weeks of making for the best taste and quality.