One Fruit Suffers The Most From Grocery Store Supply Chains

How many times have you picked up fresh fruit from the grocery store only to discover it was bland or dry once you got it home? It's a common frustration. Reddit is full of threads from shoppers complaining that "strawberries don't taste like strawberries anymore," and articles explaining why grocery store produce sometimes falls flat. Oranges, blueberries, and watermelons are also regularly called out, but peaches are among the worst. Thanks to the way supermarket supply chains work, supermarket peaches often end up bland and disappointing. There are a few specific reasons why.

Tasting Table talked to Megan McCarthy, edible garden chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, who is also the founder of Healthy Eating 101 and a Have A Plant ambassador, about disappointing fruit. We asked what she thought was the worst fruit to buy at the grocery store and why, and peaches were her immediate answer. "They're usually harvested before they're fully ripe to prevent bruising during shipping," she explained. "While they'll soften on your countertop, they won't continue developing much more sweetness after they're picked."

Part of the problem is how stores prioritize qualities in fruit like peaches. "Peaches need to appear perfect in the grocery store, so transportation is sometimes more important than delivering an exceptional sweet flavor," McCarthy said. "Peaches often require a picture-perfect aesthetic with a firmer texture, less aroma, and lower sugar content." So even though that grocery store peach looks good, a lot of what would have made it tasty may have been lost.