How Long Raw Steak Lasts In The Fridge Before It Expires

Steak is a commitment before it even hits the pan. First, you pick your preferred cut of steak, weigh the grade against the price, and haul it home. You may plan to make it that night, but something gets in the way, and you're staring at the package wondering how long it will keep. We spoke with K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire Steakhouse in Geneva, Illinois, to get the answer.

"My general rule is to cook raw steak within three to five days of bringing it home, assuming it has been handled properly and kept refrigerated the entire time," Gulbro says. "Properly handled" means getting the steak from store to fridge quickly, in packaging that's still intact, with the refrigerator itself holding at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below — the USDA's threshold for safe storage. Gulbro prefers his own fridge closer to the mid-30s, since the added cold helps preserve quality.

As for the date printed on the label, Gulbro doesn't dismiss it, but he doesn't lean on it either. "A 'sell by' date is mostly for the store," he explains, noting it exists to tell retailers when to pull a product, not to certify freshness. The real test happens once the package is opened. "If it smells sour, feels sticky or slimy, has a bloated package, has excessive off-smelling liquid, or just seems wrong, I wouldn't use it," he says. "You cannot cook spoilage away."