The Easiest Fruit Cobbler Starts With A Tube Of Refrigerated Cookie Dough
Having a dessert recipe in your back pocket for last-minute potluck invites is always a good idea, and nothing comes together as quickly or deliciously as a fruit cobbler. As if the popular dessert wasn't simple enough to make, refrigerated cookie dough makes it even easier.
Fruit cobbler already has minimal ingredients, so incorporating a pre-made cookie dough makes it a truly foolproof recipe. To make the easiest fruit cobbler ever, start with a bag of frozen mixed berries and your favorite store-bought cookie dough. Dump the berries into a baking dish and then top evenly with the sectioned chunks of cookie dough. Bake your cobbler at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the berries are bubbling and the cookie dough is slightly browned and toasted, about 35 minutes. Serve with your favorite ice cream or whipped cream and you've got a versatile dessert that feeds a crowd and comes together with just two ingredients. Cobblers are different than something like a crumble, for example, thanks to the placement of the dough in uniform dollops, so the pre-portioned dough sections make refrigerated cookie dough the perfect hack for a quick, two-ingredient fruit cobbler.
Get creative and customize your cobbler even further with this cookie dough hack
A crave-worthy fruit cobbler doesn't automatically call for berries — most fruits would do the trick. But getting creative with the fruit base and refrigerated dough pairings is where this hack gets fun. While a sugar cookie or snickerdoodle dough will be closest to the plain, sweet biscuit that typically used in cobbler, choosing more interesting cookie dough can add an interesting twist. If you're using berries, a peanut butter cookie dough would make for a fun PB & J cobbler or a double chocolate chip cookie dough would be reminiscent of chocolate dipped berries. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch cookie dough from Pillsbury would be divine on top of a peach cobbler base, and a cookie dough with caramel would complement a bed of warm, cinnamon-spiced apples.
The cookie dough isn't the only aspect that lends itself to a little culinary meddling. Adding spices to your fruit base can be a nice way to introduce more complex flavors to your cobbler. Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and even a little bit of vanilla extract can all bring warm and cozy flavors that will have your cobbler tasting like it's fresh from a bakery. Don't overcomplicate it, have fun, and enjoy this easy dessert with minimal ingredients.