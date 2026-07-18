The Easiest Fruit Cobbler Starts With A Tube Of Refrigerated Cookie Dough

Having a dessert recipe in your back pocket for last-minute potluck invites is always a good idea, and nothing comes together as quickly or deliciously as a fruit cobbler. As if the popular dessert wasn't simple enough to make, refrigerated cookie dough makes it even easier.

Fruit cobbler already has minimal ingredients, so incorporating a pre-made cookie dough makes it a truly foolproof recipe. To make the easiest fruit cobbler ever, start with a bag of frozen mixed berries and your favorite store-bought cookie dough. Dump the berries into a baking dish and then top evenly with the sectioned chunks of cookie dough. Bake your cobbler at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the berries are bubbling and the cookie dough is slightly browned and toasted, about 35 minutes. Serve with your favorite ice cream or whipped cream and you've got a versatile dessert that feeds a crowd and comes together with just two ingredients. Cobblers are different than something like a crumble, for example, thanks to the placement of the dough in uniform dollops, so the pre-portioned dough sections make refrigerated cookie dough the perfect hack for a quick, two-ingredient fruit cobbler.