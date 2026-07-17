That Tough Strip On Your Steak Isn't An Accident — Here's Why Butchers Leave It On

Plenty of different steak cuts are sold without the silver skin, while others usually have it. "You commonly see it on cuts like tenderloin, filet, sirloin, flank, skirt, flat iron, tri-tip, and some roasts before they are fully trimmed," Gulbro says. "It looks like a thin, shiny, silvery-white membrane sitting on top of the meat." It's important to know the difference between this and fat, which will be creamy and opaque white.

Gulbro recommends trying to remove the silver skin if you can, but there are exceptions. "If the silver skin is helping hold a delicate piece together and is not in a bad eating spot, you might leave it," he says. There will be times when trying to remove it can do damage to a steak. Depending on the location, which may make it tough to remove, you can also tackle it after cooking. "If the steak has a vein running through it or silver skin, slice before serving," he adds. I"t prevents a beautiful steak from being ruined by overchewiness."

If the silver skin is in a flat, easy to remove location, all you'll need is a sharp pairing knife. Carefully use the tip of the knife to get under the skin. If it is slippery and you're having trouble gripping it, a paper towel will help you hold on. Then lift the skin and gently pull up as you slide the knife between the meat and membrane. Once you get the first part separated it should actually come off rather easily, so you don't need to make your butcher do too much work on your beef.