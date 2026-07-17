'It's At The Bottom Of The Salad Food Chain' — Why Chick-Fil-A Avoids Using This Classic Green

Chick-fil-A is known for doing things differently from other fast food chains: It has incredibly friendly staff, high-quality food, and it's always closed on Sundays. But there's one other detail you might have missed that makes Chick-fil-A stand out from the rest, and it's in the leafy greens department.

In an interview with Business Insider, Chick-fil-A's Senior Vice President of Restaurant Experience, David Farmer, shared that when its test kitchen develops recipes, it completely avoids using iceberg lettuce. The company's total omission of the popular lettuce is somewhat surprising, but it's for a good reason. "It's at the bottom of the salad food chain," Farmer said, due to its lack of nutritional value and taste. Instead, Chick-fil-A opts for romaine and kale when developing its salad recipes.

"We're seeing purchase behavior shift toward healthier items, so we're fully committed to providing more nutritional options for customers," Farmer said. And he's right that iceberg is less nutritious: Compared to romaine, iceberg has fewer calories, but also fewer vitamins. And considering it doesn't have much flavor, iceberg doesn't bring enough to the plate for Chick-fil-A to justify its use.