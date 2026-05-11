Once Considered 'Poor Man's' Food, This Salad Ingredient Is Now Wildly Popular

For regulars standing in line at the smoothie bar, kale seemed to have grown out of nowhere sometime in the 2010s. What you might not realize about the leafy ingredient that greenifies juices, smoothies, and salads is that it has a history of over 2,000 years of consumption, but not as the champion of healthy diets as we see it today. Long before kale entered our bougiest recipes, it was known as "peasant cabbage," an unappetizing and stubborn vegetable that was hard work to make enjoyable. Nonetheless, kale went from "poor man's food" to superfood through some creative guerrilla marketing and a successful rebrand.

It's not a unique story. Along with lobster and escargot, there are many luxury foods that were once considered "poor man's" options, only to make a comeback as highly sought-after delicacies that demand higher prices. Kale is a hardy winter crop, able to grow in colder climates, which made it a common last-resort vegetable in Europe when others weren't available. Kale is tough and can have a bitter or even peppery taste, making it less neutral or versatile than other cruciferous vegetables like cabbage or cauliflower.

Despite western superfood markups, kale has maintained a very different reputation in East Africa, where it is a staple source of affordable nutrition in countries such as Kenya and Tanzania. Meanwhile, health supplements or dietary options containing kale command premium pricing in the U.S.