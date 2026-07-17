The Mini McFlurry Ordering Hack McDonald's Fans Should Know About

While we love the idea of the DIY mini-McFlurry, some people have found the hack to be a little uninspiring. "This isn't a Mcflurry though. It's an Ice cream cone with toppings," remarked a user on the r/frugal subreddit. Another cheekily noted, "Good idea. you could also ask for the ice cream in a cup."

Size was also an issue for some responders. "Less ice cream though. Not bad if you just want a small dessert," a reader said. And users commenting on a YouTube Short created by HealthyJunkFood couldn't resist making bon mots about McDonald's and its seemingly always broken ice cream machines. "Save the cone and scoop the 700 year old ice cream in your freezer into it. Now you have a McFlurry and an ice cream cone," one fan said.

Though the hack might seem less like a well-blended dairy treat and more like a cone with something extra, it'll definitely do the trick if you're hungry for one of the best McDonald's desserts out there. Pro-tip: Get the Oreos.