Here's How Long You Can Keep Leftover Prime Rib In The Fridge

No one can deny that a prime rib roast is a showstopper on the dinner table but giving this cut of beef the respect it deserves doesn't end with finding the best recipe or the most appropriate side dishes. Equal care ought to be put into storing it in the refrigerator. That's why we consulted two experts — chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire Steakhouse in downtown Geneva, Illinois, and Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood — to find how long you can keep leftover prime rib in the fridge, and how best to do so.

Both experts had their own thoughts on properly refrigerating your precious meat. In Gulbro's opinion, cooked prime rib should ideally be used within 3 to 4 days of being refrigerated, noting that it will be best in the first two days. "Day three can still be good if it was cooled and stored properly," Gulbro explains, "By day four, I consider that the end of the window." Hazen, on the other hand, offers a different perspective. "We do not recommend holding for longer than a day," he reveals, "as the gelatin will solidify and the meat will lose moisture."

Regarding proper storage techniques, Gulbro's rules are simple: "Portion it, vent it, chill it, then cover it." Gulbro urges anyone refrigerating prime rib not to leave it sitting out, seal it while the beef is still steaming hot, or rely on foil alone to cover it. Instead, he advises: "Once the meat has cooled properly after service, wrap it tightly or transfer it to airtight containers or vacuum-sealed bags." This advice was echoed by Hazen, who describes himself as a "huge fan of Ziploc bags and vacuum packs," but disdains wrapping food in easily torn foil.