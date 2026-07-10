A Candy Land (Yes, The Board Game) Pop-Up Is Shockingly One Of San Diego's Best Cocktail Spots
I have vivid memories of playing Candy Land as a kid. I always picked the blue gingerbread guy, and I loved Queen Frostine. She looked so royal, elegant, and colorful. I have a specific decades-old board in mind, too, but there have been plenty of iterations since the game's inception in San Diego in 1948. The game was created for children suffering from polio in the hospital but became a mainstay in people's houses. Over 50 million Candy Lands have been sold since then.
As an adult, well into my 30s, I can't say that I've played Candy Land recently, though. I've been overwhelmed with work and two tiny kids, but I know it's coming down the pipeline as my toddler grows. In the meantime, the board game has come full circle with a return to San Diego, in the form of the interactive Candy Land Cafe experience. I visited it to create some family memories and relive a bit of my youth.
I explored the limited-time pop-up, which opened on July 9, to see what it's all about. In this article, you'll learn a little bit more about how the tickets work, what food and drink you might find, and generally what to expect from it. I think the cafe may very well be worth a visit, depending on what you're looking for.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Decor and experiences
The Candy Land Cafe pop-up is inside Bayside Kitchen + Bar in San Diego; the venue often partners with Bucket Listers (a media experiences company) for collaborations. Previous ones include The Golden Girls Christmas, The Malibu Barbie Cafe, and Saved by The Max; I was told during check-in that the former two were extremely popular.
This time around, Bucket Listers and Hasbro created the Candy Land Cafe with "interactive environments" that one can view and step into for a photo. It's like hopping into the board game. There are a few areas, like King Kandy's Castle and Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, where you can feel like you've jumped into the game.
There are many small tables for customers to sit at while they eat, drink, and generally be merry. The place is decked out with colorful pink ice cream countertops and blue wallpaper speckled with sprinkles. There's even an outdoor area with some seating if you prefer to hang out there. You'll have plenty of photo opportunities and cute corners to take a selfie or perhaps a picture of your cocktail. It's the perfect thing to do when you want something that you'll remember for years to come — you won't see this at your average restaurant.
Food
The Candy Land Cafe's selection is quite vast. A full 8.5-by-11-inch standard letter-size paper menu is filled with foods and drinks, front and back. To keep things organized, I'll discuss the food separately. I tried several eats, and I wouldn't say anything was particularly wowing. Keep in mind that I attended a family preview event, and the venue was packed with people. As a result, they were turning out bite-sized food at a rapid pace.
Therefore, burger buns, grilled cheese, and waffles were a bit too crispy and over-toasted. I also wasn't served certain dishes in their entirety. For example, we got a bite-sized version of curly fries, but it wasn't served with the garlic aioli dip or ketchup that are noted on the menu. The crunchy, overcooked sliver of waffle wasn't served with the sugar crystals, whipped orange-infused mascarpone cream, and colorful berry compote — just powdered sugar and a strawberry slice. It's difficult to know what the condiments would have added to each dish, but I'm sure it would have been an improvement. I've seen photos on Instagram where the food looks quite nice and saw some options on display, so I reckon they'll be better when purchased to order.
That said, I think the food could make sense for those looking for a bit of whimsy. In this case, colorful options like the rainbow-hued Goody Goody Grilled Cheese on the kids' menu or the Cupcake Cart with eight vanilla confetti cupcakes could be fun. The vegan Princess Lolly's Berry Patch Salad looked bright and flavorful, as well. I wouldn't go to the Candy Land Cafe specifically for gourmet eats but instead for a colorful, nostalgic experience.
Drinks
Now, I could see myself coming to the Candy Land Cafe to snag a cheeky little cocktail. Sure, I liked the seasoned curly fries (similar to the delight that is Arby's frozen curly fries), but I wouldn't stop what I'm doing to go get them from this pop-up specifically. However, the whimsical beverages are more alluring. For the media preview, everything was served in little plastic cups, but the display drinks showed their potential in interesting glasses and vessels. They are bold, thoughtful, and eye-catching.
I had the Sunset Shores, which is actually part of the Shareable Cocktails menu, where you can get two drinks for $36, or four for $55 — perfect when visiting with friends and you want to do something different than split a bottle of wine at a restaurant. The Sunset Shores has pea flower tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, a smidge of Sprite, and soda water. It's well balanced, slightly sweet, and fruity. The Sugar Trail, made with coconut rum, prosecco, Midori, edible glitter, and a candy garnish, is fantastic and perfectly summery. The coconut flavor comes in strong but feels balanced when you don't want something that tastes too alcohol-forward.
I also tried the Princess Lolly's Lemonade mocktail, made with butterfly pea flower syrup, which transforms the drink into a pink-purple delight when stirred in. It is bright and sweet yet tart, the perfect beverage for kids, or for adults who don't wish to drink. The Rainbow Mocktail Flight with Martinelli's and various juices and purees could be fun, too. If anything, grab drinks here and then check out one of San Diego's best restaurants.
Final thoughts
I went to a family media event the day before opening, and I feel like there were some kinks to work out with the food. It may be because they were making a lot of food to feed an audience rather than making things to order. Still, if you are looking for something unique to do in San Diego, particularly something with a bit of nostalgia and novelty thrown in, the Candy Land Cafe could be a good option. The whole limited-time thing is a major selling point.
I'd say this place is the best fit for people who want a one-of-a-kind experience, whether that's for date night or if you want to take some cute, colorful selfies. It's also a memorable experience for kids or families. I'd say the ambiance is exciting for children, and it can be a fun place to get a joyful treat — the Hello Sweetie Sundae Tower could be cool, for example. The venue is rainbow colorful and unforgettable, with various photo ops throughout. It's interactive in the sense that you can "step into" the land for a moment as you take a photo, but there aren't actual things to do in the lands, per se.
I wouldn't say it's a particularly a good fit if you're looking for something affordable because the cost starts to add up when you add the ticket price per person and any food or drink that you buy — not to mention there is a whole merch and candy corner, if you want to buy some treats (or shirts) to take home.
How much does it cost, and how long will it be around?
The Candy Land Cafe runs through October 4, 2026, at Bayside Kitchen + Bar, located at 2137 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101. It is located near Little Italy, which is known for excellent Italian food. It's open Wednesday through Sunday and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Children under 2 get in for free, so it could be a fun way to get out of the house with a baby or young toddler. (Been there!) You get a 90-minute window to visit, with times starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.
Tickets are available to purchase through the Bucketlisters.com website. The ticket price starts at $25 per person, and there's a fee for booking via the website; prices seem to fluctuate by day, time, and the size of your party. Your ticket includes a $10 food credit and a $5 merch credit for the entire party. That means a party of six still only gets a $10 food credit for the whole table. You can only use the merch credit on merch (shirts, mugs, etc.), not candy! The establishment accepts credit and debit cards only, so you cannot pay with cash. A 20% gratuity will be automatically added to anything you order.
Spots are filling up, with certain times and party sizes already sold out. Take a look at the calendar to find something that works for your schedule before the pop-up closes for good. It's definitely a remarkable, bright experience.