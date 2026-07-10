A Candy Land (Yes, The Board Game) Pop-Up Is Shockingly One Of San Diego's Best Cocktail Spots

I have vivid memories of playing Candy Land as a kid. I always picked the blue gingerbread guy, and I loved Queen Frostine. She looked so royal, elegant, and colorful. I have a specific decades-old board in mind, too, but there have been plenty of iterations since the game's inception in San Diego in 1948. The game was created for children suffering from polio in the hospital but became a mainstay in people's houses. Over 50 million Candy Lands have been sold since then.

As an adult, well into my 30s, I can't say that I've played Candy Land recently, though. I've been overwhelmed with work and two tiny kids, but I know it's coming down the pipeline as my toddler grows. In the meantime, the board game has come full circle with a return to San Diego, in the form of the interactive Candy Land Cafe experience. I visited it to create some family memories and relive a bit of my youth.

I explored the limited-time pop-up, which opened on July 9, to see what it's all about. In this article, you'll learn a little bit more about how the tickets work, what food and drink you might find, and generally what to expect from it. I think the cafe may very well be worth a visit, depending on what you're looking for.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.