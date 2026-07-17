Forget Classic Potato Salad, Make It German-Style For A Hot Twist (Literally)

There's an age-old debate about whether mayonnaise is a "good" or "bad" condiment, with representatives on either side making reasonable arguments in favor or against this controversial condiment. Unfortunately, for those who are in opposition of mayonnaise, that means simple pleasures, such as potato salad, are typically off the table. The hero of this story becomes potato salad's hotter, German-style equivalent, which doesn't contain mayonnaise at all.

Kartoffelsalat, as it's known in German, does contain potatoes like a classic potato salad, but the similarities stop there. Traditionally, the recipe for warm German potato salad calls for waxy potatoes, bacon, bacon grease, vegetable oil, some type of vinegar, onions, sugar, beef broth, and a variety of herbs. The dish is described as tangy and smoky, with the potatoes absorbing the flavors of its accompanying ingredients to create a potato salad that vastly differs from classic American versions. Often dubbed "warm" or "hot" by name, this side dish isn't spicy at all. Instead, it gets its name from being served warm and from the fact that it's often made with freshly cooked bacon and hot bacon grease.