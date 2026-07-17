Forget Classic Potato Salad, Make It German-Style For A Hot Twist (Literally)
There's an age-old debate about whether mayonnaise is a "good" or "bad" condiment, with representatives on either side making reasonable arguments in favor or against this controversial condiment. Unfortunately, for those who are in opposition of mayonnaise, that means simple pleasures, such as potato salad, are typically off the table. The hero of this story becomes potato salad's hotter, German-style equivalent, which doesn't contain mayonnaise at all.
Kartoffelsalat, as it's known in German, does contain potatoes like a classic potato salad, but the similarities stop there. Traditionally, the recipe for warm German potato salad calls for waxy potatoes, bacon, bacon grease, vegetable oil, some type of vinegar, onions, sugar, beef broth, and a variety of herbs. The dish is described as tangy and smoky, with the potatoes absorbing the flavors of its accompanying ingredients to create a potato salad that vastly differs from classic American versions. Often dubbed "warm" or "hot" by name, this side dish isn't spicy at all. Instead, it gets its name from being served warm and from the fact that it's often made with freshly cooked bacon and hot bacon grease.
The intricacies of warm German potato salad
While kartoffelsalat is German by nature, there are several versions of the warm potato salad from different parts of the country. Recipes are often passed down across generations, though they can take different twists, such as a modern recipe that makes the dish vegetarian by substituting pork bacon for plant-based crumbles. Swabian potato salad, known as schwäbischer kartoffelsalat, originates from the southern part of Germany and modifies the recipe by skipping the meat entirely in favor of herbs and broth. Bavarian potato salads often add pickles, apples, or both. In all renditions, German potato salad is meant to be served warm and is best created specifically with waxy potatoes, which are also the best type of potatoes for classic potato salad.
Similar to a classic potato salad recipe, warm German potato salad pairs well with barbecue staples, like hot dogs, hamburgers, and grilled chicken. You could also serve it alongside other traditional German dishes, such as sauerbraten, pork schnitzel, or any one of these 10 regional varieties of German bratwurst. Much like American potato salad, you can whip this one up well ahead of serving, since the more time the potatoes have to soak up the grease, herbs, and other flavorings, the better it will taste — just don't forget to serve it warm.