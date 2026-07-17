A Dollop Of This '70s Jarred Staple Takes Fried Eggs From Dull To Decadent (It's Great On Breakfast Sandwiches, Too)

Eggs might just be the most versatile ingredient on earth. Their creamy, rich flavor and malleable texture can be taken in any direction, whether we're talking about cooking methods or seasonings. While salt and pepper are enough to bring out their underlying richness, pepper jelly is the '70s jarred staple that will take eggs from dull to decadent.

Made by cooking peppers with sugar, vinegar, and pectin, pepper jelly is a sweet and spicy condiment that is a longstanding tradition in the South. Peppers (like jalapenos and bell) are popular crops for farms and home gardens in Texas, and pepper jelly is often said to have originated in Lake Jackson, Texas during the 1970s as a way to conserve a surplus of them. Pepper jelly quickly gained popularity in other Southern states, becoming a small-batch specialty that was enjoy at family gatherings or sold at county stores and gas stations. Great on anything, the sweet heat of pepper jelly really makes fried eggs sing by bringing a pop of color, depth of flavor, and extra texture to their buttery decadence.

You can spread pepper jelly over a piece of toast before topping them with fried eggs. The heat from the eggs will transform the pepper jelly's consistency into more of a liquid glaze. You can also melt the pepper jelly in the microwave and then drizzle over fried eggs. It'll also make the perfect spreadable condiment for a breakfast sandwich with fried eggs, cheese, and any other protein you have in mind.