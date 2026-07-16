The McDonald's Gift Card Restriction That Infuriates Hungry Diners

When it comes to raffle prizes or white elephant gifts, you can never go wrong with a gift card, especially if it's one from a fan-favorite fast food joint. McDonald's first rolled out its version of a gift card way back in 2005, aptly called the Arch Card. The reloadable convenience card is available in amounts from $10 to $100, with no expiration date. But for many Mickey D's customers, few things are more frustrating than receiving an Arch Card only to discover it can't be used as a payment for mobile orders. At first glance, that restriction really doesn't make much sense, especially because many customers rely on the app for all kinds of money-saving hacks.

As mobile-exclusive deals and loyalty reward points have become an especially popular part of the McDonald's app, many diners feel this exclusion makes their gift card less useful than cash. Understandably, Reddit users often rant about this feature, including one that noted: "McDonald's is losing money by not adding a simple gift card buying and using option on their app. This won't do much of anything to the company except miss out on some more profits." Another suggested a public protest of sorts: "Everyone should leave a 1 star app in the review and just say the reason is for the gift card. Enough bad reviews could streamline the feature." Others suspect something more nefarious: "Exactly, I think they want to make it difficult to redeem so it is less chance of it being used."