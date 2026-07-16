Are Seed Oils Actually Bad For You?

The news can feel like a constantly rotating door of dietary advice, from discussions of the benefits of dark chocolate to whether or not gluten is bad for you. Of course, science is ever-evolving, and the more we learn about nutrition, the more we understand how it affects our collective health. But sometimes, certain ingredients get labeled as "bad" when that isn't entirely accurate — at least not for everyone — and this seems to be what's happening with seed oils. These days, seed oils are much maligned, even though scientific research confirms they're not actually bad for you.

In case you're unaware, seed oils are made by extracting the oil from the seed of the plant, and some of the most common are sunflower, sesame, and rapeseed (more frequently known as canola oil), as well as flax, grape, and soybean. They're particularly popular because seed oils are neutral in flavor, budget-friendly, and have a high smoke point, which makes them great for frying and roasting. By comparison, olive and avocado oils are fruit oils, because their oil is extracted from the pulp of the fruit itself.

As the topic has become more loaded, more people are feeling pressured to ditch seed oils. However, while seed oils should be used with moderation — and you can always find vegetable oil substitutes where preferred — you don't need to avoid seed oils completely.