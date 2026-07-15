Is It Necessary To Tip On Pickup Takeout Orders? Restaurant Employees Weigh In

Many restaurants offer the option to order and pick up food to-go, allowing customers to enjoy a meal without sitting down in the establishment. And, while tipping is pretty well understood in most instances, how much to tip and even whether to tip at all on a takeout order is up for some debate.

Luckily, I have over 10 years of experience working in the restaurant industry and can weigh in on this topic with comfortable authority. Determining the amount to tip on a takeout order is much different than figuring out how much to tip for regular table service. The same general rule of thumb doesn't really apply when it comes to carrying your food out. In my experience, the overarching answer to whether tipping on takeout orders is necessary is that, no, it's not. More often than not, the staff won't be too hung up on you skipping the tip here. One hospitality worker confirmed this in a Reddit post, sharing that, "...in no way do I expect a tip on an order where the customer did 99% of the leg work and the host is, presumably, getting paid a fair wage." Unless you see the restaurant workers really go the extra mile to get your takeout order ready, most will agree that not tipping is perfectly fine. However, it is still the best way to show appreciation to restaurant staff. If you are picking up food from a place you frequent often or ordering a large amount, a tip is a kind and much-appreciated gesture.