When You Should Tip On Takeout Orders (And How Much Is Appropriate)

Tipping at restaurants has gotten a lot of attention from both sides of the table recently. From diners to servers and even government tax laws, it seems that everyone has a stake in how restaurants pay their workers. But when it comes down to everyday customers enjoying meals, it's really quite simple: We all want to do what's fair and good for the people who serve our food.

That topic inevitably raises a few questions, especially when it comes to tipping on takeout orders — so we reached out to an expert, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert, author, and founder of The Swann School of Protocol – Shreveport. As it turns out, the practice of takeout tipping isn't as complicated or controversial as you might imagine.

"Tipping is not necessarily required when picking up takeout orders," explains Tyson. "It is a welcome and thoughtful gesture if you receive great service." As for the amount, if you do decide to leave a tip when picking up a to-go order, she shares that 5-10% is a good range. However, noting that there is no table service or cleanup required for the order, she reiterates that customers should still feel free to simply pop in, pick up a standard takeout order, and say thank you without leaving a tip. Of course, there could be scenarios that fall outside the category of "standard" to-go orders.