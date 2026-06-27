When You Should Tip On Takeout Orders (And How Much Is Appropriate)
Tipping at restaurants has gotten a lot of attention from both sides of the table recently. From diners to servers and even government tax laws, it seems that everyone has a stake in how restaurants pay their workers. But when it comes down to everyday customers enjoying meals, it's really quite simple: We all want to do what's fair and good for the people who serve our food.
That topic inevitably raises a few questions, especially when it comes to tipping on takeout orders — so we reached out to an expert, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert, author, and founder of The Swann School of Protocol – Shreveport. As it turns out, the practice of takeout tipping isn't as complicated or controversial as you might imagine.
"Tipping is not necessarily required when picking up takeout orders," explains Tyson. "It is a welcome and thoughtful gesture if you receive great service." As for the amount, if you do decide to leave a tip when picking up a to-go order, she shares that 5-10% is a good range. However, noting that there is no table service or cleanup required for the order, she reiterates that customers should still feel free to simply pop in, pick up a standard takeout order, and say thank you without leaving a tip. Of course, there could be scenarios that fall outside the category of "standard" to-go orders.
When tipping is a good idea for takeout orders
So maybe we're off the hook for most takeout tipping, but there are times when it makes sense to show some extra appreciation. Tyson suggests considering that gesture in some situations: "If the takeout order is large, requires special packaging or instructions, consider giving a gratuity of 5-10%."
Then there's the "threshold line" to consider. Will you be crossing the threshold, aka doorway, of the restaurant to pick up the order yourself — or is an employee taking the extra time to deliver curbside service? There's more involved in that scenario that you might imagine, leading Tyson to encourage tipping of around 10 percent for curbside delivery, and maybe up to 15 percent in inclement weather. "The waitstaff brings the order as a convenience so that you are able to remain in your car," she explains. "Curbside is not full service — however, the waitstaff verifies the order for accuracy, coordinates timing, and brings the food to the vehicle."
Every restaurant has its own way of doing things, including food-truck or coffee-shop tipping, but in sit-down restaurants, it's possible that the person packaging and handing over your takeout food is foregoing valuable table-tipping time to ensure your order is ready and rightfully meets expectations. For a total twist on curbside delivery, check out this well-known restaurant's foray into robots taking food from kitchens to cars. And here's our in-depth guide on 12 things to keep in mind when tipping at restaurants.