This Underrated KFC Menu Item 'Doesn't Even Taste Like Fast Food'

KFC is one of the oldest fast food fried chicken chains and has established itself as a classic in the U.S. and beyond. While KFC keeps things fresh with new deals and menu items, it also has tried-and-true classics with a loyal fanbase. According to this fanbase, customers are sleeping on one of the most underrated KFC menu items: the chicken pot pie.

KFC's chicken pot pie features a filling of peas, carrots, shredded chicken, and potatoes in a thick gravy sauce under a flaky crust. As per KFC regulars on Reddit, it "doesn't even taste like fast food." One fan even claimed that "there isn't a better single tasting item at a fast food mega chain" and that it's more akin to "something someone's grandma made." Multiple customers have echoed the sentiment. One Redditor described it as a "crust [that] is light and flaky in a really good way. The chicken and vegetables are balanced in a delicious gravy." Customers have also complimented the crust-to-filling ratio, breaking up the top crust to mix it into the filling for a well-rounded bite every time.

It also impresses customers on the value front. In fact, one KFC customer opines on Reddit that "there isn't a better value out there than the KFC chicken pot pie." While prices vary, a hearty, ample single-serving tin of pot pie typically costs around $8.99. And while some Redditors bemoan a decline in fried chicken quality at the chain, the chicken pot pie is as delicious as ever, with customers attesting to the fact that it's consistently impressive.