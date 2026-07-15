This Underrated KFC Menu Item 'Doesn't Even Taste Like Fast Food'
KFC is one of the oldest fast food fried chicken chains and has established itself as a classic in the U.S. and beyond. While KFC keeps things fresh with new deals and menu items, it also has tried-and-true classics with a loyal fanbase. According to this fanbase, customers are sleeping on one of the most underrated KFC menu items: the chicken pot pie.
KFC's chicken pot pie features a filling of peas, carrots, shredded chicken, and potatoes in a thick gravy sauce under a flaky crust. As per KFC regulars on Reddit, it "doesn't even taste like fast food." One fan even claimed that "there isn't a better single tasting item at a fast food mega chain" and that it's more akin to "something someone's grandma made." Multiple customers have echoed the sentiment. One Redditor described it as a "crust [that] is light and flaky in a really good way. The chicken and vegetables are balanced in a delicious gravy." Customers have also complimented the crust-to-filling ratio, breaking up the top crust to mix it into the filling for a well-rounded bite every time.
It also impresses customers on the value front. In fact, one KFC customer opines on Reddit that "there isn't a better value out there than the KFC chicken pot pie." While prices vary, a hearty, ample single-serving tin of pot pie typically costs around $8.99. And while some Redditors bemoan a decline in fried chicken quality at the chain, the chicken pot pie is as delicious as ever, with customers attesting to the fact that it's consistently impressive.
How the pot pie is made, according to former employees
KFC's delicious secret recipe chicken is part of the reason the pot pie is such a hit with customers who compare it to homemade recipes or those from more upscale restaurants. It helps that it typically only costs a few bucks more than a frozen chicken pot pie – and, if you're lucky, you might stumble across a deal that makes it even more affordable. Customers have reported being lucky enough to enjoy a $5 special price in late 2025. To that effect, a Redditor says that its value is even better than store-bought because it's a "big pie compared to the frozen Marie [Callender's] ones."
While employees may not make the pies totally from scratch, former employees on Reddit claim that it's more labor-intensive than you might think. The chicken pot pie is made with a frozen cream and veggie filling and frozen crusts to which employees add generous portions of leftover chicken, which is deboned and shredded before the pie is baked in the oven for 22 minutes.
If you want the freshest, flakiest crust possible, it might be a mistake to order KFC's chicken pot pie for delivery instead of picking it up yourself or eating it in-house. A long delivery runs the risk of turning the crust soggy and the filling cold. However, chicken pot pie is often very easy to reheat and crisp up in your oven, toaster oven, or air fryer, too.